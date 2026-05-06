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Hyderabad Man Arrested For Fake Police Videos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 20:15 IST

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A 27-year-old man in Hyderabad was arrested for using AI to create fake videos impersonating a police official on social media, raising concerns about public trust and misinformation.

Key Points

  • A Hyderabad delivery executive was arrested for impersonating a police official on social media.
  • The accused used AI-based software to create and circulate misleading videos.
  • The fake videos depicted the man as a police official displaying weapons, causing public alarm.
  • Police seized a mobile phone used in the creation and dissemination of the deceptive content.
  • A case has been registered under the BNS and IT Act, 2000, and further investigation is underway.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly impersonating a police official and uploading fabricated videos on social media platforms to gain followers, police said on Wednesday.

AI-Generated Misinformation

The accused, who worked as a delivery executive with a food delivery aggregator, created and circulated misleading videos using AI-based software.

 

He falsely depicted himself as a police official and showcased weapons, potentially causing panic and misleading the public, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

Police Investigation and Action

Police said it came to their notice that fake videos were being circulated on social media, showing individuals posing as police personnel and displaying weapons.

Upon preliminary inquiry, it was found that the videos were fabricated using AI software and did not represent any real police activity.

The accused unlawfully impersonated a police official and created deceptive digital content, which is a punishable offence under relevant provisions of law.

Such acts can erode public trust and create unnecessary alarm, the release said.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Acting on credible information, police teams apprehended the accused and seized a mobile phone used in the offence.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act, 2000, was registered at Kalapathar Police Station.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether any other persons were involved in the creation and dissemination of such content, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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