Cyber Fraudster Busted: Jharkhand Man Held For Rs 32 Lakh Green Gas Meter Scam

Lucknow police have arrested a Jharkhand man in connection with a sophisticated Green Gas meter scam that defrauded a resident of nearly Rs 32 lakh by using malware-infected APK files.

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Key Points A 22-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand on Friday for duping a Lucknow resident of nearly Rs 32 lakh.

The fraud involved sending a malware-infected APK file on WhatsApp, posing as a Green Gas meter update.

The victim, Kumud Chandra Agrawal, installed the file, leading to unauthorised access to his phone and bank account.

Police recovered Rs 1,23,400 in cash, mobile phones, ATM cards, and SIM cards from the accused, Vivek Pratap Singh.

The Green Gas fraud has recently spread across Lucknow, with multiple similar complaints and FIRs registered by early October.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Lucknow resident of nearly Rs 32 lakh by sending him a malware-infected APK file on WhatsApp on the pretext of updating his Green Gas meter, police said on Friday.

Understanding The Green Gas Meter Scam

Officials said Green Gas Limited (GGL) supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to homes and businesses. In the meter scam, fraudsters pose as company representatives and send malicious APK files (which allows remote operations of a device) on WhatsApp, claiming a meter update is required.

Once installed, the file can give them access to the victim's phone and banking details.

Arrest And Investigation Details

The accused, identified as Vivek Pratap Singh, a resident of Dhanbad, was arrested from the Dhanbad police station area in Jharkhand following a technical investigation, the Lucknow Police said in a statement.

"The case came to light after the victim, Kumud Chandra Agrawal, lodged a complaint at the Lucknow Cyber Crime Police Station on September 9, alleging that unknown cybercriminals had sent him an APK file through WhatsApp in the name of updating his Green Gas meter," it said.

"The victim downloaded the file, following which the accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to his mobile phone and misused banking-related information stored on the device to withdraw approximately Rs 32 lakh from his bank account," it added.

A case was registered under relevant provisions at the cyber crime police station, the statement said.

Recoveries And Wider Impact

Police said Singh was brought to Lucknow after completion of the required legal formalities. The police team recovered Rs 1,23,400 in cash, two mobile phones, six ATM cards, four Airtel Payments Bank kits and 11 SIM cards from his possession.

The Green Gas fraud has recently spread across the state capital, with police registering multiple FIRs and receiving several complaints by early October as many customers lost lakhs of rupees in similar frauds, according to officials.