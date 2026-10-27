Police Nab Conman Who Stole Gold Ring With 'Magic Pebble' Trick

Discover how Beed police successfully apprehended a habitual offender who used a deceptive "magic pebble" trick to steal a Rs 1 lakh gold ring from an elderly person at a bus station.

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Key Points Police on Monday arrested a man in Beed, Maharashtra, for allegedly stealing a Rs 1 lakh gold ring.

The accused conned an elderly victim at Parli bus station on September 28 by claiming he could magically turn a pebble into a rudraksha bead.

The conman, identified as Afzal Nawab Madari, is a habitual offender from Nashik district.

CCTV footage and leads helped police track and apprehend the suspect in his village on Monday.

The suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, leading to the recovery of the stolen gold ornament.

Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly decamping with an elderly person's Rs 1 lakh gold ring in Maharashtra's Beed district after claiming that he could magically turn a pebble into a sacred rudraksha bead, officials said on Monday.

Conman's Deceptive Rudraksha Trick

The incident occurred on September 28 at the Parli bus station.

The victim, a local resident, was waiting for a bus when the accused approached him. He handed the victim a small stone, claiming he possessed miraculous powers to transform it into a rudraksha. Under the pretext of performing the trick, the conman tricked the victim and fled with his 10-gram gold ring, a police official said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a police team analysed CCTV footage from the bus station and surrounding areas. After working on several leads, the police identified the accused as Afzal Nawab Madari, a habitual offender, resident of Savargaon in Yeola tehsil of Nashik district, the official said.

A police team subsequently tracked him to his village in Nashik and took him into custody on Monday. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of the stolen ornament, the official said.