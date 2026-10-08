Fake Explosion Video At India-Nepal Border Camp Leads To Arrest

Discover how police in Maharajganj arrested a man for sharing a digitally manipulated video showing a fake explosion at a sensitive Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp along the India-Nepal border, highlighting the serious implications of online misinformation.

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Key Points A man, Fayaz Ahmad, was arrested on Wednesday in Maharajganj for posting a digitally edited video.

The video falsely depicted an explosion at a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp near the India-Nepal border.

The nine-second video showed Ahmad pointing, followed by an edited visual of a large explosion and flames at the SSB's 22nd Battalion camp in Sewatari.

Police and SSB authorities were alerted to the video, which targeted a sensitive security installation.

An investigation traced the video's source through digital surveillance, leading to Ahmad's identification and arrest.

A man has been arrested for allegedly posting a digitally edited video on social media showing an explosion at a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp along the India-Nepal border here, police said on Thursday.

Investigation And Arrest Details

The accused, identified as Fayaz Ahmad, was arrested on Wednesday by Parsamalik police and subsequently produced before a court in a case of breach of peace, they said.

The nine-second video purportedly shows Ahmad standing in a field and pointing towards the camera, following which an edited visual effect shows a large explosion and flames at the SSB camp in Sewatari, where the force's 22nd Battalion is deployed.

The video has a text overlay - "ab karo copy" (now copy this) in large font, police said.

The video, which targeted a sensitive security installation guarding the India-Nepal border, came to the notice of police and SSB authorities, after which security and intelligence agencies were alerted, officials said.

Police said the video was digitally manipulated and did not depict an actual explosion at the SSB camp.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said an investigation has been launched after the police were alerted about the video and its source was traced through digital surveillance.

The police tracked the source of the video and the account from which it was shared, leading to the identification and arrest of Ahmad, he said.

The video was subsequently removed from the accused's Instagram account, the officer said, adding that police were also examining his social media activities in view of the sensitivity of the matter.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions and sent to court, Siddharth said.

Further verification of the circumstances surrounding the creation and circulation of the video is underway.