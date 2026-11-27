Shamli police have apprehended a man from Bihar for creating fake social media profiles of a Haryanvi singer's murder accused, highlighting the misuse of online platforms and ongoing efforts to bring all culprits to justice.

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Key Points Shamli police arrested Ankit Yadav from Bihar on Friday for creating fake social media accounts of Satyam Kadian, an accused in the Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan murder case.

Yadav confessed to using these fake accounts to increase his online following.

The police have seized the mobile phone used in the offence and registered a case under Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.

Authorities have identified 17 accused in the murder of Ankit Baliyan, who was shot dead on August 26, 2026, with two suspects believed to be hiding in Canada.

A man from Bihar was arrested by Shamli police on Friday for posting messages through fake Facebook and Instagram accounts of Satyam Kadian, a wanted accused in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, a senior police officer said.

Investigation Into Fake Social Media Profiles

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters that a case had been registered against the arrested man, identified as Ankit Yadav, under Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.

During questioning, Yadav revealed that he had been using the fake social media accounts of the absconding accused to increase his online following, Singh said.

Police have also seized the mobile phone allegedly used in the offence, he added.

The SP said police had identified 17 accused in the murder case, most of whom had been arrested. Two accused are believed to be hiding in Canada, and lookout notices have been issued against them.

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shamli on August 26, 2026. Two alleged shooters, Mohit and Sumit, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli district on August 31. Police are searching for the remaining accused.