Dharavi Cheating Case: Man Arrested For Defrauding Woman Of Rs 35 Lakh

Mumbai police have arrested a man in connection with a Rs 35 lakh cheating case where a 62-year-old woman was defrauded under the pretext of securing a flat in a Dharavi Slum Rehabilitation Authority project.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A man named Murugan Anbalagan Pallan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a 62-year-old woman of Rs 35 lakh.

The fraud involved promising the woman a flat in an under-construction Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Dharavi.

Two other individuals, Rajesh Pillai and Vinita Samadhan Surwade, have been named as co-accused in the case.

The woman sold her existing flat for Rs 40 lakh and paid Rs 35 lakh in instalments to the accused for the promised SRA flat.

The accused failed to provide possession or documents for the flat, leading the woman to file a complaint with Dharavi police.

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating a 62-year-old woman of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of providing her a flat in an under-construction Slum Rehabilitation Authority building in Dharavi, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Accused Arrested In Dharavi Cheating Case

Murugan Anbalagan Pallan was arrested after being on the run for seven months, while two others, identified as Rajesh Pillai and Vinita Samadhan Surwade, have been named as co-accused, the Dharavi police station official said.

"The woman had purchased a flat in a residential building in the area through her husband in 2005 and had rented it out on a heavy deposit of Rs 10 lakh. The family later moved to Raigad and returned to Dharavi after one-and-a-half years. As her husband was unwell and her son had recently secured a new job, the woman found it difficult to arrange the money required to reclaim the flat from the occupant," he said.

How The Woman Was Defrauded

"She therefore decided to sell the property, repay the Rs 10 lakh deposit to the tenant and use the remaining amount to purchase another room. She came in contact with Murugan, who assured her that he could arrange an affordable flat through SRA or Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)," the official added.

The woman sold her existing flat for Rs 40 lakh, paid Rs 10 lakh to the tenant and kept Rs 30 lakh to purchase another property. Murugan, Pillai and Surwade told her they had helped several people secure rooms at low prices, the official said.

"The three promised to get her a flat in an under-construction SRA project in Dharavi for Rs 35 lakh. She paid the accused Rs 35 lakh in instalments. However, they failed to hand over possession of the flat and also did not provide accompanying documents. When she approached them for an explanation, the accused allegedly began avoiding her," he said.

Police Investigation Underway

She then approached Dharavi police and lodged a complaint, following which Murugan, Pillai and Surwade were booked for cheating, misappropriation and other offences.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.