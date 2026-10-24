Social Media Fraudster Arrested For Duping Delhi Police Constable

A Delhi Police constable was allegedly defrauded of Rs 24 lakh by a man she met on social media, who promised high investment returns and is now arrested for cheating and outraging her modesty.

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Key Points A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly cheating a Delhi Police constable of around Rs 24 lakh.

The accused, Vikrant Kumar alias Vicky Tomar, befriended the constable on social media, promising high returns on investments.

The complainant transferred her savings, took a personal loan of Rs 12 lakh, and borrowed from acquaintances, totalling approximately Rs 24 lakh.

Around Rs 8 lakh of the cheated amount was transferred to bank accounts linked to a betting platform.

The constable also alleged that the accused inappropriately touched her during an in-person meeting with the intention of outraging her modesty.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Delhi Police constable of around Rs 24 lakh by luring her with promises of high returns on investments after befriending her on social media, police said on Saturday.

The complainant has also alleged that during an in-person meeting, the accused inappropriately touched her waist with the intention of outraging her modesty, police said.

Details Of The Fraud

The arrestee, identified as Vikrant Kumar alias Vicky Tomar, is a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, a case was registered on September 8 on a complaint by the woman constable, who said Kumar first contacted her on social media, claiming he wanted guidance regarding recruitment into Delhi Police under sports quota.

The conversation later shifted to a messaging application, where the accused allegedly built familiarity with her and portrayed himself as a professional cricket player before inducing her to invest money by promising high returns, police said.

Acting on the assurances, the complainant transferred her savings to several accounts on the accused's direction. Additionally, she took a personal loan of Rs 12 lakh and borrowed money from acquaintances and transferred the money. She was allegedly cheated of approximately Rs 24 lakh, a senior police officer said.

Of the total amount, around Rs 8 lakh was transferred to bank accounts linked to a betting platform on the accused's directions, police said.

The accused has been arrested and police are making efforts to identify other possible victims, they added.