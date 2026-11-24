Police in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a man in connection with the brutal double murder of a 50-year-old woman and her eight-year-old grandson, shedding light on the tragic events of November 13-14.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a woman and her eight-year-old grandson in Budaun district.

The incident occurred on the night of November 13-14 when the accused, Aajim alias Azeem, allegedly attempted to molest the woman, Niyaz Bano.

Niyaz Bano was strangled to death after she resisted and raised an alarm, and her grandson, Afnan, was also killed after he entered the room and shouted.

Police arrested Aajim alias Azeem, 24, a resident of Kanha Nagla, on Tuesday near the Vijay Nagla crossroads.

The accused confessed to the crime, stating he was attracted to Bano and feared exposure after the molestation attempt.

A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a woman and her eight-year-old grandson in a village under the Binawar police station area in Budaun district, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of November 13-14 when the accused arrived at the woman's home and attempted to molest her. When she resisted and raised an alarm, he allegedly strangled her to death. The child who entered the room was also killed.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Police added that Niyaz Bano (approximately 50), a resident of Kanha Nagla, had brought her daughter Hina's eight-year-old son, Afnan, to her home on the evening of November 13. Bano lived alone.

On the morning of November 14, when Hina arrived at the house with tea, she found Bano and Afnan dead, with visible injury marks on their necks, they said.

Following a complaint filed by Noor Alam, a case was registered at the Binawar police station against an unknown person under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the BNS.

Accused Confesses To The Crime

During the investigation, the police arrested Aajim alias Azeem, 24, a resident of Kanha Nagla, on Tuesday near the Vijay Nagla crossroads, Budaun, Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was acquainted with Bano and used to visit her home. The accused said that he was attracted to Bano and wished to establish a relationship with her, the SSP said, adding that he works as a tailor in Delhi and is addicted to drugs.

On the night of November 13-14, at around 8 pm, Aajim arrived at Bano's house and attempted to molest her. When she resisted and raised an alarm, the accused, fearing that his actions would be exposed, allegedly strangled her, resulting in her death, the SSP said.

During the incident, Afnan entered the room and began to shout. The accused silenced the child by covering his mouth and strangling him to death. Afterwards, he placed the child's body on a cot and fled the scene, the SSP said.