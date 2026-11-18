Delhi Police have arrested a man in Tilak Nagar for allegedly desecrating the revered Sikh Holy Book, Guru Granth Sahib, at a local gurdwara, sparking outrage and legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

The accused, aged around 45, had entered the gurdwara last Thursday in an inebriated state and allegedly tore pages of the holy scripture.

He was caught by Nihangs at the gurdwara on Tuesday when he returned and was handed over to the police.

A case has been registered under Sections 298 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for insulting religious feelings and defiling a place of worship.

A man was arrested for allegedly desecrating the Sikh Holy Book Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Incident

The accused, aged around 45 years, had entered the gurdwara last Thursday in an inebriated condition and allegedly torn pages of the holy scripture, they said.

He returned to the gurdwara on Tuesday, where Nihangs present at the premises caught him and handed him over to the police.

A case has been registered against the man under Sections 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.