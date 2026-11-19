Authorities in Jharkhand have arrested a man for allegedly coercing a minor domestic help to file a false rape complaint against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, amidst a complex case involving accusations of sexual assault and subsequent counter-allegations of abduction and manipulation.

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Key Points A man named Dilip Tirkey was arrested on Thursday for allegedly coercing a minor domestic help to file a false rape complaint against Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara.

The minor had initially accused MLA Bara of rape at his Ranchi residence on August 5, leading to an FIR against the legislator under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act on November 13.

A counter-complaint by the girl's grandfather alleged that she was abducted and coerced into making a false statement against the MLA, leading to an FIR against Tirkey and content creator Abhishek Bharti.

Police have also taken another minor into custody in connection with the case, and a search is underway for Abhishek Bharti.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) have sought reports from the Jharkhand government regarding the allegations.

A man was arrested for allegedly coercing the minor domestic help of Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara to file a "false" rape complaint against him, police said on Thursday.

Arrest Made In Coercion Case

Dilip Tirkey was arrested from a forest near Jonha Falls in the Angarha police station area of Ranchi district, DSP (Headquarters) Ranvir Singh told reporters.

Police have also taken a minor into custody in connection with the case, he said.

The minor domestic help, a resident of Simdega district, had alleged that Bara raped her at his official residence in Ranchi on August 5, following which she became pregnant. She also claimed that a subsequent medical examination revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Police registered an FIR against the legislator under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act at Dhurwa police station in Ranchi on November 13.

Allegations And Counter-Allegations

Later that day, two persons were also booked on a complaint by the girl's grandfather, who alleged that they had abducted her and coerced her into making a false statement against the two-time MLA.

Singh said that, based on the grandfather's complaint, police registered an FIR at Patratan police station in Simdega district against Tirkey and Abhishek Bharti, a content creator, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

He said a search for Bharti is underway.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) have sought reports from the Jharkhand government on the allegations against the MLA.