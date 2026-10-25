Delhi Police Arrest Man In Rs 2 Lakh Saudi Riyal Exchange Fraud

Delhi Police have arrested Sadiq Sheikh in connection with a sophisticated Saudi riyal exchange scam that defrauded a taxi driver of Rs 2 lakh, highlighting the risks of unofficial currency dealings.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly cheating a taxi driver of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of exchanging Saudi riyals.

The accused, identified as Sadiq Sheikh, was apprehended on Saturday in the Harsh Vihar area.

The complainant, Akhilesh Kumar, was initially approached on October 13 and gained confidence through a small, successful currency exchange.

On October 17, during a larger transaction, the accused allegedly swapped Kumar's cash bag with one containing newspapers instead of currency.

Police identified and arrested Sheikh after analysing 500 CCTV cameras, and he was previously involved in a cheating case at Preet Vihar police station.

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a taxi driver of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of exchanging Saudi riyals, police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police Crack Currency Exchange Fraud

The accused, identified as Sadiq Sheikh, was apprehended on Saturday in the Harsh Vihar area, they said.

The complainant, Akhilesh Kumar, who operates a taxi on app-based platforms, was allegedly duped by a group of men who offered to exchange Saudi currency, a senior police officer said.

"One of the accused approached Kumar at Connaught Place on October 13 and gained his confidence through an initial currency-exchange transaction," the officer said.

On October 17, Kumar arrived in the Manglam area with Rs 2 lakh for a larger transaction. Near the Press Enclave bus stand, the accused allegedly exchanged his cash bag with one purportedly carrying Saudi riyals, the officer said.

The complainant later discovered that the bag contained newspapers instead of currency, police said.

Around 500 CCTV cameras analysed to trace the suspects movements, leading to Sheikh's identification and arrest, they added.

Sheikh was previously involved in a cheating case registered at Preet Vihar police station, police said, adding that efforts were underway to apprehend his associates and recover the money.