Man held for AI-generated video linking Pawar crash to Fadnavis

A man has been arrested in Mumbai for creating and circulating a deepfake AI video that falsely linked a plane crash involving Ajit Pawar to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sparking a political defamation case.

Photographs: Special arrangement

Key Points A man was arrested for creating an AI-generated video related to a plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.

The AI video allegedly aimed to defame Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with controversial claims.

The objectionable video was viewed approximately 150,000 times before being removed from social media.

The accused confessed to creating and circulating the video, leading to his arrest and police custody.

Police have arrested a man for creating an AI-generated video linked to the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with the alleged aim of defaming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Uddhav Bhagwan Kapse, was arrested from Jalna district in the state by the Cyber Cell of the West Regional Division in Mumbai.

After the January 28 Baramati plane crash, Kapse collected various video clips aired by news channels and used AI (artificial intelligence) tools to create an objectionable video. In the video, he allegedly made controversial claims about CM Fadnavis, the official said.

The objectionable video posted by Kapse was viewed nearly 1.5 lakh times before it was deleted from social media platforms, the police said.

During the probe, officials traced the origin of the video to Jalna. Through technical inputs, the police identified the accused and nabbed him on Monday night, he said.

During his interrogation, the accused confessed to creating and circulating the video on social media, following which he was formally placed under arrest.

Kapse was produced before a local court in Bandra on Tuesday afternoon, which sent him in three days of police custody, the official added.