HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man held for AI-generated video linking Pawar crash to Fadnavis

Man held for AI-generated video linking Pawar crash to Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 20:52 IST

A man has been arrested in Mumbai for creating and circulating a deepfake AI video that falsely linked a plane crash involving Ajit Pawar to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sparking a political defamation case.

Photographs: Special arrangement 

Photographs: Special arrangement 

Key Points

  • A man was arrested for creating an AI-generated video related to a plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.
  • The AI video allegedly aimed to defame Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with controversial claims.
  • The objectionable video was viewed approximately 150,000 times before being removed from social media.
  • The accused confessed to creating and circulating the video, leading to his arrest and police custody.

Police have arrested a man for creating an AI-generated video linked to the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with the alleged aim of defaming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Uddhav Bhagwan Kapse, was arrested from Jalna district in the state by the Cyber Cell of the West Regional Division in Mumbai.

 

After the January 28 Baramati plane crash, Kapse collected various video clips aired by news channels and used AI (artificial intelligence) tools to create an objectionable video. In the video, he allegedly made controversial claims about CM Fadnavis, the official said.

The objectionable video posted by Kapse was viewed nearly 1.5 lakh times before it was deleted from social media platforms, the police said.

During the probe, officials traced the origin of the video to Jalna. Through technical inputs, the police identified the accused and nabbed him on Monday night, he said.

During his interrogation, the accused confessed to creating and circulating the video on social media, following which he was formally placed under arrest.

Kapse was produced before a local court in Bandra on Tuesday afternoon, which sent him in three days of police custody, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Held for Posting Objectionable AI Images of PM Modi
Man Held for Posting Objectionable AI Images of PM Modi
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Accidental death report filed
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Accidental death report filed
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Zero FIR filed in Bengaluru, conspiracy angle probed
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Zero FIR filed in Bengaluru, conspiracy angle probed
Maha govt requests CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash
Maha govt requests CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in plane crash
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in plane crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla' Trailer Launch1:13

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla'...

Malihabad's Famous Mangoes Hit Hard by Storm 2:07

Malihabad's Famous Mangoes Hit Hard by Storm

Triptii Dimri Shines in a Stunning Outfit1:21

Triptii Dimri Shines in a Stunning Outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO