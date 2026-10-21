Home  » News » Bengaluru Police Arrest Man Over AI-Generated Vidhana Soudha Blast Video

Bengaluru Police Arrest Man Over AI-Generated Vidhana Soudha Blast Video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 23:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Bengaluru police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly creating and uploading a deceptive AI-generated video falsely depicting an explosion at the Vidhana Soudha, sparking concerns over misuse of artificial intelligence.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man was arrested for uploading a fake AI-generated video depicting an explosion at Vidhana Soudha.
  • The accused, identified as Hazarat Ali from Bihar, had recently moved to Bengaluru and was working in pipe-related jobs.
  • The edited video was uploaded on Instagram social media, leading to a case being registered at Vidhana Soudha police station.
  • Police confirmed the arrest on Wednesday and stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an AI-generated video falsely depicting an explosion at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Hazarat Ali, a native of Bihar's Araria district, had moved to Bengaluru a few months ago and was working in pipe-related jobs, they said.

 

Police said, an edited video of blast was uploaded on Instagram social media, and a case has been registered in Vidhana Soudha police station.

"The accused has been arrested in this case, and investigation is going on," they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

ai-generated videovidhana soudhabengaluru policefake explosionhazarat ali

More From Rediff

The Art Of Doing Nothing At Work

The Art Of Doing Nothing At Work
The Village India Seized From Pakistan

The Village India Seized From Pakistan
What Kon-Tiki And Odyssey Teach Us

What Kon-Tiki And Odyssey Teach Us

Related Stories

Fake Explosion Video At India-Nepal Border Camp Leads To Arrest

Fake Explosion Video At India-Nepal Border Camp Leads To Arrest

Web Stories

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs
8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries
6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know

6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know