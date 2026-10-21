Bengaluru Police Arrest Man Over AI-Generated Vidhana Soudha Blast Video

Bengaluru police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly creating and uploading a deceptive AI-generated video falsely depicting an explosion at the Vidhana Soudha, sparking concerns over misuse of artificial intelligence.
Key Points
- A 25-year-old man was arrested for uploading a fake AI-generated video depicting an explosion at Vidhana Soudha.
- The accused, identified as Hazarat Ali from Bihar, had recently moved to Bengaluru and was working in pipe-related jobs.
- The edited video was uploaded on Instagram social media, leading to a case being registered at Vidhana Soudha police station.
- Police confirmed the arrest on Wednesday and stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an AI-generated video falsely depicting an explosion at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature here, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Hazarat Ali, a native of Bihar's Araria district, had moved to Bengaluru a few months ago and was working in pipe-related jobs, they said.
Police said, an edited video of blast was uploaded on Instagram social media, and a case has been registered in Vidhana Soudha police station.
"The accused has been arrested in this case, and investigation is going on," they said.