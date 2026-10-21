Bengaluru Police Arrest Man Over AI-Generated Vidhana Soudha Blast Video

Bengaluru police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly creating and uploading a deceptive AI-generated video falsely depicting an explosion at the Vidhana Soudha, sparking concerns over misuse of artificial intelligence.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 25-year-old man was arrested for uploading a fake AI-generated video depicting an explosion at Vidhana Soudha.

The accused, identified as Hazarat Ali from Bihar, had recently moved to Bengaluru and was working in pipe-related jobs.

The edited video was uploaded on Instagram social media, leading to a case being registered at Vidhana Soudha police station.

Police confirmed the arrest on Wednesday and stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an AI-generated video falsely depicting an explosion at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Hazarat Ali, a native of Bihar's Araria district, had moved to Bengaluru a few months ago and was working in pipe-related jobs, they said.

Police said, an edited video of blast was uploaded on Instagram social media, and a case has been registered in Vidhana Soudha police station.

"The accused has been arrested in this case, and investigation is going on," they said.