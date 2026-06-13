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Home  » News » Ballia Police Arrest Man In Child Abduction And Rape Case

Ballia Police Arrest Man In Child Abduction And Rape Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 20:07 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in Ballia for the alleged abduction and rape of a five-year-old girl, with charges filed under the BNS and POCSO Act following a swift investigation and rescue.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ballia for the alleged abduction and rape of a five-year-old girl.
  • The incident occurred on June 11 when the girl was with her grandfather, and the accused fled with her on a motorcycle.
  • Police registered a case, rescued the girl, and medical examination confirmed sexual assault.
  • The accused, Chandan Kumar Shah, was arrested, and charges under BNS and POCSO Act were added.
  • The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered and seized by the police.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a five-year-old girl, who was on her way home with her grandfather, police said.

Police Action And Legal Charges

According to the police, the girl was travelling with her grandfather on a motorcycle on the night of June 11, when he stopped near a cold storage facility past the Bansdih Road intersection to use the restroom. The accused then arrived on a motorcycle, picked up the girl, and fled.

 

Bansdih Road Station House Officer (SHO) Vansh Bahadur Singh said that following a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered on Friday. The SHO added that the police rescued the girl on the same day and conducted her medical examination, which confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Based on the survivor's statement and the medical report, sections 65(2) (rape) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case. The accused, identified as Chandan Kumar Shah (29), was arrested on Saturday near the road leading from Dhelahwa Baba to Dubhad and was subsequently sent to jail. The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered and seized, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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