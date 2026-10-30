Police Thwart Major Crime, Seize AK-56 In Gumla Operation

Jharkhand police have successfully thwarted a potential major crime in Gumla, seizing an AK-56 rifle and other illegal weapons, leading to one arrest as investigations continue into the arms cache.

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Key Points An AK-56 rifle and other illegal weapons were seized in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

One man, Rajendra Yadav, was arrested in connection with the seizure on Thursday.

Police acted on information that a group was planning to commit a major crime on Wednesday night.

Suspects fled from a red car upon police arrival, leading to the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

Authorities are continuing raids to apprehend remaining suspects and investigate the weapons' source.

A man was arrested and a cache of illegal weapons, including an AK-56 rifle, was seized in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Friday.

Police Operation Uncovers Arms Cache

Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman said police also recovered ammunition and magazines, among other items, in the operation.

"We had received information that a man identified as Rohit Sharma had arrived at the house of Rajendra Yadav, a resident of Lokatoli village in Sisai police station area, along with four to five associates and was carrying a cache of illegal arms," he told PTI.

"The group was allegedly planning to commit a major crime. On Wednesday night, a police team reached the outskirts of Lokatoli village, where it found a red car parked on the road with four to five people inside. As soon as they noticed the police, the occupants got out of the vehicle and fled," he said.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of an AK-56 rifle, a country-made carbine, magazines, and ammunition of different calibres, he said.

"On Thursday, an intensive operation was launched to track down those involved in the case. During the operation, Rajendra Yadav was arrested," the officer said.

Police said they are continuing raids to arrest the remaining suspects and investigate the source of the illegal weapons and the alleged criminal plan.