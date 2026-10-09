After 19 Years, Man Held For Sawmill Manager's Murder In Kerala

Discover how the Malappuram Crime Branch cracked a nearly 19-year-old cold case, leading to the arrest of a 65-year-old man from Bihar in Assam for the murder of a sawmill manager in Kerala.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 65-year-old man, Dilip Rajk, was arrested in Assam for a murder committed nearly 19 years ago in Perinthalmanna, Kerala.

The victim, Balakrishnan, a sawmill manager, was found murdered in December 2007, with his body wrapped in a blanket.

Police suspected two migrant workers, including Rajk, killed Balakrishnan after he discovered their alleged bank robbery attempt.

The Malappuram Crime Branch conducted an extensive, multi-state search, finally tracing Rajk to Assam last month using a national crime portal.

The search for the second accused, Sanichar Baita, is ongoing, with police seeking assistance from other states.

A 65-year-old man from Bihar was arrested in connection with the murder of a sawmill manager nearly 19 years ago in Perinthalmanna here, Crime Branch officials said on Friday.

Unravelling A Nearly Two-Decade-Old Crime

The accused, identified as Dilip Rajk of Bihar, was traced to Gogamukh village in Assam's Dhemaji district, near the Arunachal Pradesh border, following an extensive search last month.

The second accused, Sanichar Baita, is still absconding, they said.

According to officials, Balakrishnan, 55, a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, was the manager of Akbar Sawmill on the Ooty Road in Perinthalmanna.

He went missing on the night of December 18, 2007, along with two migrant workers employed at the mill.

A week later, on Christmas Eve, his decomposed body was found under sawdust inside the mill, officials said.

The body was wrapped in a blanket provided to the migrant workers to protect them from the cold, a key clue in the investigation.

The Initial Investigation And Challenges

Police suspected the two workers had killed Balakrishnan after he discovered their alleged attempt to rob a bank adjacent to the sawmill.

However, tracing them proved difficult as they had left the state and used fake names and addresses while working at the mill, officials said.

Investigators obtained leads about the suspects from an agent who had arranged their employment and found that they were from Bihar.

The case was later handed over to the Malappuram Crime Branch.

Over the years, the Crime Branch team has searched several locations in Bihar and Assam, but the suspects have frequently changed their hideouts, officials said.

Breakthrough And Arrest In Assam

The Crime Branch recently obtained crucial leads from a national crime portal and traced Rajk to Gogamukh village in Assam's Dhemaji district.

The team overcame unfamiliar terrain and language barriers to reach the hideout.

Assistance from Assam Police helped the investigators arrest Rajk in a swift operation on September 20, officials said.

The operation was led by Malappuram Crime Branch Superintendent of Police M P Mohanachandran. Crime Branch Inspector Ameer Ali, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ziaul Haq and senior civil police officers Muhammad Shakir S A and Hameedali K P were part of the team.

Rajk was later brought to Malappuram and remanded to judicial custody, officials said.

Based on information provided by Rajk, the Crime Branch is continuing its search for the second accused, Sanichar Baita.

The investigation team will seek assistance from police in other states to trace him, officials added.