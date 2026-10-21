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Suspicious Deaths Of Uncle, Nephews In Rajasthan Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 16:25 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Police in Rajasthan's Dholpur district are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 22-year-old man and his two minor nephews, whose bodies were discovered on Wednesday, prompting a suspected murder inquiry.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man and his two minor nephews were found dead on Wednesday in a field near their home in Dholpur, Rajasthan.
  • The uncle, Vishnu, was found hanging from a tree, while the bodies of his nephews, Sunny (10) and Manav (8), were found on the ground.
  • Police are treating the case as a suspected murder, awaiting post-mortem reports for clarity.
  • The three had gone to a religious function on Tuesday and were returning home when they went missing.
  • Police and forensic teams have collected evidence, and an investigation is currently underway.

A 22-year-old man and his two minor nephews were found dead on Wednesday under suspicious circumstances in a field about a kilometre away from their home in a village in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said.

Investigation Into Suspicious Deaths

The bodies of Sunny, 10, and Manav, 8, were found lying on the ground, and their uncle Vishnu was found hanging from a tree in a field about a kilometre from their home in Pura Sikraunda village under the Kanchanpur police station area.

 

Circle Officer Manohar Lal Meena said police were prima facie treating the case as a suspected murder. The circumstances surrounding the deaths would become clearer after the post-mortem reports, he said.

According to the police, the three had gone to a relative's house in Akpura Basedi, about 22 km away, on Tuesday to attend a religious function.

Vishnu's mother stayed back at her daughter's house, while Vishnu and the two children left for home on a motorcycle.

When they failed to return by late at night, family members contacted relatives but could not trace them.

On Wednesday, a resident of a neighbouring village spotted the three bodies on government grazing land and informed police. Their motorcycle was also found at the spot.

Kanchanpur SHO Harendra Singh said police and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene, while the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Bari Hospital for post-mortem.

Bari MLA Jaswant Singh Gurjar and former Dholpur MLA B L Kushwah also reached the spot and spoke to villagers.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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