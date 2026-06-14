Viral Video Robbery: Specially-Abled Victim's Phone Snatcher Caught

Delhi Police have apprehended Firoj Alam, a suspect with a criminal history, for robbing a mobile phone from a specially-abled person in Jahangirpuri, an incident that gained widespread attention after a viral video prompted a swift investigation.

Key Points Delhi Police apprehended Firoj Alam for robbing a mobile phone from a specially-abled person in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The incident gained significant attention after a video of the robbery went viral on social media, prompting a police investigation.

An eyewitness, who sustained a minor knife injury while attempting to intervene, helped police identify the accused.

Firoj Alam has a history of previous involvement in robbery and Arms Act cases, according to police.

A man accused of robbing a mobile phone from a specially-abled person in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area has been apprehended, police said on Sunday.

How Police Tracked Down The Suspect

The case had drawn attention after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation. According to police, the victim, who is suffering from speech and hearing impairment, was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone by the accused.

Following receipt of information about the incident, a team analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspect as Firoj Alam. Police said the accused was subsequently apprehended and questioned in connection with the case.

"During the investigation, an eyewitness who had intervened to help the victim identified the accused. The eyewitness had sustained a minor knife injury while attempting to prevent the robbery and later provided a detailed statement to police regarding the incident," a senior police officer said.

The accused was also identified by the victim as well as his father. Further verification revealed that Alam has previous involvement in robbery and Arms Act cases. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.