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Man Accused Of Religious Conversion Assaulted, Arrested In Alwar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 22:20 IST

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Alwar police have arrested a man accused of religious conversion activities following an alleged assault by a right-wing group, sparking an investigation into both the conversion claims and the violent incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man named Rajkumar was arrested in Alwar, Rajasthan, for alleged religious conversion activities.
  • He was reportedly assaulted by members of a right-wing organisation before his arrest.
  • Police are investigating both the alleged conversion and the assault incident.
  • Religious literature and a video of the alleged assault are being examined as evidence.

A man accused of carrying out religious conversion activity in Rajasthan's Alwar area was arrested after being allegedly assaulted by members of a right-wing organisation, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rajkumar, was taken into custody by Akhepura police following information about alleged conversion activities in Tanwar Colony. According to police, members of a group reached a house in the locality upon receiving information about a prayer meeting, where alleged conversion activity was taking place. They allegedly entered the premises, brought the man outside, and assaulted him.

 

Police Investigate Alleged Conversion And Assault

Station House Officer Mahesh Tiwari said a team rushed to the spot after receiving information and brought the situation under control. The accused was taken into custody and arrested under charges of hurting religious sentiments. Police said around 15-20 people fled during the incident.

A video of the alleged assault has also surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation, they added. Police said religious literature and related material were found at the spot, and mobile phones are being examined for further evidence.

"Necessary legal action has been taken, and the matter is under investigation. We are also looking into the role of those involved in the assault," Tiwari said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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