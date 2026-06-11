How Sultanpur Police Apprehended Molestation Accused

In a swift action, Sultanpur police arrested Mohammad Asif, accused of molesting two sisters, after a dramatic encounter where he sustained a bullet injury following an exchange of fire.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Asif, accused of molesting two sisters, was arrested in Sultanpur, UP.

The arrest followed a police encounter where Asif allegedly fired at officers.

Asif sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the self-defence retaliation by police.

The accused, 27-year-old Mohammad Asif, confessed to molesting the sisters on June 9.

A case had already been registered regarding the molestation incident.

A man accused of molesting two sisters was arrested after an encounter with police here, officials said on Thursday.

Accused Apprehended After Firing On Police

Additional Superintendent of Police Brij Narayan Singh said the incident took place late Wednesday night in the Ahmat airstrip area. Acting on a tip-off about the accused's presence near the airstrip, a joint team of the local police and the district Special Operations Group (SOG) tried to apprehend him, he said.

"The accused opened fire at the police team, following which police retaliated in self-defence. He sustained a bullet injury in his right leg," Singh said. The accused, identified as Mohammad Asif (27), was admitted to the district hospital and his condition was stated to be stable. Police claimed Asif confessed during questioning that he had allegedly molested the two sisters on June 9 when they were returning home. A case had already been registered in this connection.