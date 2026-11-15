Police Encounter In Birbhum: Man Accused Of Shooting Constable Killed

A man accused of shooting a police constable in Santiniketan was killed in a police gunfight in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday, marking the fifth such encounter in the state in six months.

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Key Points Ratan Sheikh, accused of shooting a police constable on November 13, was killed in a gunfight with police on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a brick kiln in Nanoor, Birbhum, as Sheikh tried to evade arrest.

This marks the fifth police encounter in West Bengal in six months since the BJP came to power.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asserted that criminals have no place in the state.

A man accused of opening fire at a police constable at Santiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district on November 13 was killed in a gunfight with the law enforcers on Sunday, a senior officer said.

Details Of The Encounter

Ratan Sheikh was killed after he opened fire at a police team while trying to evade arrest at a brick kiln in Nanoor in the same district.

This was the fifth police encounter in West Bengal in six months since the BJP came to power in the state.

Sheikh, a history-sheeter who was absconding, allegedly shot at constable Biswajit Das, injuring him in the leg, during an arrest attempt at Laik Bazar in Santiniketan police station area on November 13.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, while reacting to the development, told reporters, "If someone opens fire at the police, should the police offer them sweets?"

He asserted that criminals have no place in the state.