Police Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Notorious Gangster In Meerut

In a significant development, Meerut police arrested notorious gangster Ajeet alias Nishu, wanted for murder and robbery, following a dramatic encounter where he sustained injuries.

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Key Points A 37-year-old man, Ajeet alias Nishu, was arrested in Meerut after a police encounter.

The accused sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg during retaliatory fire by the police on Monday.

He faces multiple charges in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, theft, and Gangsters Act violations.

A country-made pistol, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

A 37-year-old man accused in multiple cases, including murder, robbery, and offences under the Gangsters Act, was arrested following an encounter in the Mawana area of Meerut.

Meerut Police Encounter Details

Mawana Circle Officer Pankaj Lavania on Monday said, the accused sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg during retaliatory fire by the police.

According to the CO, during a check at the Mawana Khurd underpass on the night of October 11, a motorcyclist suspected of wrongdoing was signalled to stop.

Instead, he opened fire at the police team and attempted to flee. When the police chased him, his motorcycle fell on the Niloha Road.

It is alleged that he fired at the police again, prompting them to fire in self-defence, resulting in his injury.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ajeet alias Nishu, 37.

The accused, a resident of Aharoda village under the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar district, has been admitted to the Mawana Community Health Centre.

A country-made pistol, two spent cartridges, one live cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the accused faces multiple charges in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, theft, and violations of the Gangsters Act.

A case has been registered against him at the Mawana police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.