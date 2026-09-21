Man abducted from Samajwadi Party MP's house, rescued in 24 hours

Police in Sant Kabir Nagar have arrested four individuals, including an aide to Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant Nishad, in connection with the abduction of a man who had filed an SC/ST Act complaint against the MP.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Four individuals, including an aide to SP MP Laxmikant Nishad, were arrested for abducting Vishal Kumar.

Vishal Kumar had previously filed an SC/ST Act complaint against MP Laxmikant Nishad, stemming from a Ganesh idol immersion dispute.

The abduction occurred at the MP's residence, with the alleged abductors planning to kill Vishal Kumar in Ayodhya.

Police successfully rescued Vishal Kumar within 24 hours, intercepting the abductors en route to Ayodhya.

The case highlights tensions arising from a prior incident where the MP's vehicle was damaged and caste-based abuses were alleged.

Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a man whose complaint against Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant, alias Pappu Nishad, led to a Prevention of Atrocity case against him, the police said on Monday.

Laxmikant was elected to Parliament from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 on an SP ticket.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena said the victim, Vishal Kumar, was rescued within 24 hours of abduction, which took place at Laxmikant's residence.

"Vishal was called by Ashok Yadav to the MP's residence on the pretext that the MP's personal assistants, Dharmendra Yadav and Jitendra Yadav, wanted to discuss something with him," the SP said.

After Vishal reached the MP's house, his mobile phone was switched off, following which his brother Om Prakash Yadav lodged a complaint at Bakhira police station on Sunday, Meena said.

The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and launched a search for Vishal, the officer said.

Rescue Operation And Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, at around 2.30 am on Monday, a police team intercepted a car near the Kante police outpost in Khalilabad and rescued Vishal, he said.

Four people travelling in the car were arrested, the SP said.

The car occupants were identified as Vishwketu Yadav, Ashok Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, the MP's personal assistant, all residents of the Bakhira police Station area, and Jitendra Yadav from Basti district.

Motive Behind The Abduction

According to the SP, Vishwketu told the police that Vishal had named him and Laxmikant in an SC/ST Act case arising from a row over the immersion of a Ganesh idol.

He revealed that they took Vishal to the MP's residence and made him sign documents before a notary, Meena said.

The abductors planned to then take Vishal to Ayodhya and kill him, but they were intercepted on the way, the SP said.

Meena announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team involved in the rescue operation.

Background Of The Dispute

On the evening of September 18, a row erupted when the police stopped a DJ playing music during an idol immersion procession.

The MP's vehicle got caught in the commotion and its window was allegedly damaged after stones were thrown at it.

Nishad lodged a complaint against unidentified persons over the damage to his car.

Vishal, a local, in his counter-complaint, alleged that the MP's car hit him and threw him on the ground, and when he objected, Vishwketu Yadav, a zila panchayat member, hurled caste-based abuses at him and gave him death threats.