Mamta Kulkarni to continue as Kinnar Akhara's 'mahamandleshwar'

Mamta Kulkarni to continue as Kinnar Akhara's 'mahamandleshwar'

Source: PTI
February 14, 2025 14:50 IST

Mamta Kulkarni will continue as a Kinnar Akhara mahamandleshawar after her resignation from the post was not accepted.

IMAGE: Former actress Mamta Kulkarni (second from left) addresses a press conference as she joins the Kinnar Akhada in the presence of Akhada president Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, January 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

She was made a mahamandaleshwar on January 24 during a ceremony at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The former actor said in a video on Thursday, "My resignation from the post of mahamandleshawar was not accepted. I am grateful that Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi retained me."

 

Kinnar Akhara's acharya mahamandleshawar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi confirmed to PTI that Kulkarni would remain in her role.

Kulkarni had announced her resignation from the post in a video on February 10.

Akharas are monastic institutions or sects that unite seers (ascetics) under specific spiritual traditions and practices.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
