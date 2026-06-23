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Mammooty, Vijay Amritraj among 2nd batch of Padma award honorees

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai June 23, 2026 18:16 IST 3 Minutes Read
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President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday honoured 65 eminent personalities, including tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty, and singer Alka Yagnik, with the prestigious Padma Awards in a significant civil investiture ceremony.

Mammootty awarded Padma Bhushan 

IMAGE: Actor Mammootty is conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu, New Delhi, June 23, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points

  • President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma awards to 65 distinguished individuals in the second investiture ceremony.
  • Notable recipients included tennis icon Vijay Amritraj, acclaimed actor Mammootty, and renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik.
  • The prestigious Padma Vibhushan was awarded to former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas and journalist P Narayanan.
  • Padma Bhushan recipients recognised contributions in diverse fields such as arts, sports, industry, and social work.
  • The Padma Awards, India's highest civilian honours, are categorised into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri for exceptional service.

Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty and playback singer Alka Yagnik were among 65 eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Gantantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President presented Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education.

 

Recognising Distinguished Service Across Fields

Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj, industrialist SKM Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received Padma Bhushan from the president during the ceremony.

Rupi Soren, wife of JMM founder Shibu Soren, received the Padma Bhushan on behalf of the late leader.

Vijay Amritraj conferred Padma Bhushan

IMAGE: Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj is conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu, New Delhi, June 23, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

On Republic Day eve, the government had announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan awards.

The president had conferred 65 Padma Awards -- two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri -- in the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25.

The Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines of activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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