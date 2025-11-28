HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mamkoottathil raped complainant multiple times during pregnancy: FIR

November 28, 2025 17:07 IST

The police first information report (FIR) against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil alleged that he raped the complainant multiple times even when she was pregnant.

IMAGE: Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. Photograph: ANI on X

As per the FIR, Mamkoottathil assaulted the complainant and raped her on multiple occasions.

It stated that on March 17, the woman's videos were recorded at her apartment, and he allegedly threatened to release them if their relationship became public.

 

The FIR further said that although he knew she was pregnant, Mamkoottathil allegedly raped her at her apartment on April 22, and again over two days in the last week of May at his apartment in Palakkad.

On May 30, the second accused, Joby Joseph, described as a close associate of Mamkoottathil, allegedly handed over abortion pills to the complainant inside a car.

Mamkoottathil then allegedly forced her to consume the pills to terminate the pregnancy.

The case has been registered under Sections 64(2)(f) (rape by a person in a position of trust or authority), 64(2)(h) (rape knowing the woman is pregnant), 64(2)(m) (repeated rape on the same woman), 89 (causing miscarriage without consent), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have also invoked Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act for the alleged recording and threat of misuse of private images.

Nemom police have re-registered the FIR after the case was transferred from Valiyamala police station.

A special investigation team has been constituted, and a lookout circular has been issued to prevent the accused from leaving the country.

Mamkoottathil and Joseph are reportedly absconding, and police efforts to trace them have so far been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the complainant's confidential statement is being recorded before a Judicial First Class Magistrate in Neyyattinkara on Friday afternoon.

The investigation team filed a petition at the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, following which the Magistrate was appointed to record the statement.

The FIR was registered after the complainant approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

Her statement was initially recorded at the Thiruvananthapuram rural police headquarters before the case was formally registered on Friday.

