New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani powerfully addressed the concerning rise in Hindu temple attacks and divisive political rhetoric at a Diwali celebration, advocating for unity, tolerance, and the rich wisdom of diverse cultural heritages.

IMAGE: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a Diwali celebration in New York. Photograph: @NYCMayor/X

Key Points New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani flagged the targeting of Hindu temples in the US in recent months during a Diwali celebration he hosted on Tuesday.

Mamdani condemned the growing presence of hate in political campaigns, urging communities to reject divisive politics and stand together against discrimination.

He spoke about his diverse cultural heritage, emphasising the beauty and wisdom of Hinduism, and its teachings of multiple paths to truth and universal light.

The Mayor drew lessons from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, noting their influence on global justice movements like those led by Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

Mamdani, the first Indian-American mayor in New York City's history, stressed the ongoing need to build politics rooted in tolerance and compassion.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani flagged the targeting of Hindu temples in the US in recent months and the growing presence of hate in political campaigns, calling on communities to reject divisive politics and stand together against discrimination.

Speaking at a Diwali celebration he hosted in New York on Tuesday, Mamdani said Hindu temples had been targeted over the past year and alleged that leaders at the highest levels of the US federal government had also targeted Sikhs.

He said hatred that was once confined to the margins of society has increasingly found a place at the centre of political campaigns.

Mayor Mamdani's Call For Unity

"Whether it is fear-mongering in Washington or Delhi, we hold a shared obligation, as we mark this holiday, to reject any politics that brings darkness into this world," the mayor said.

Addressing those whose identity and belonging had been questioned, Mamdani said, "To anyone who has been told to go back home, whose belonging has been questioned, let me say unequivocally, you are home."

The mayor, whose mother is Punjabi-Hindu and father a Gujarati Ugandan Muslim, spoke about growing up with a diverse cultural and religious heritage, saying his family had taught him to appreciate the beauty and wisdom of Hinduism.

Embracing Diverse Heritage And Wisdom

"Our shared heritage was never a single language, faith, or affiliation. From an early age, my mother's family taught me how much beauty and wisdom lives in Hinduism," he said.

Describing Hinduism as a faith with many gods and diverse narratives, Mamdani referred to its scriptures and the idea that there are multiple paths to truth and that the same light resides in everyone, irrespective of whether they worship at a temple, mosque, gurdwara or do not follow a religion.

"It is a faith of many gods... it's a faith whose oldest scripture teaches us that there are many roads to satya (truth), and that the same light lives in every one of us, whether we pray in a mandir, a masjid, a gurudwara, or nowhere at all," he said.

Lessons From Ancient Epics And Modern Movements

Mamdani also drew upon the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, saying the epics offered lessons on relationships, family, duty and moral responsibility.

"Ramayana shows us the brother, the wife, the husband, and the friend that we aspire to be. The Mahabharata shows us what families are really like, where even the bravest heroes and wisest gods stumble, and where one's Dharma must come before one's loyalty," he noted.

Mamdani said the wisdom of these traditions had resonated beyond religious practices and influenced movements for justice across the world, citing Mahatma Gandhi's Salt March and Martin Luther King Jr's March on Washington.

However, he said this year's Diwali also served as a reminder of the work still needed to build a politics rooted in tolerance and compassion.

Describing it as "truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime" to host the celebration, Mamdani also said he was proud to be the first Indian-American mayor in New York City's history.