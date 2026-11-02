Mamata's plaque at Nandan painted over ahead of Kolkata film festtival

A political storm has brewed in West Bengal as a plaque bearing former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name at Kolkata's prestigious Nandan cultural hub was painted over, igniting a heated debate between the BJP and Trinamool Congress ahead of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

IMAGE: Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with her nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

A plaque with Mamata Banerjee's name at Kolkata's Nandan cultural centre was painted over ahead of the annual Kolkata International Film Festival.

A plaque bearing Jyoti Basu's name at the same venue remained untouched, sparking political controversy.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty questioned the desire to see Mamata Banerjee's name, while Trinamool Congress alleged authoritarianism.

The incident occurred on the day a new logo for the film festival, designed by Sandip Ray and featuring saffron, was unveiled.

Nandan, a key cultural hub, will host the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival from December 16 to 23.

Ahead of the annual Kolkata International Film Festival, a plaque bearing the name of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata's cultural hub Nandan was painted over, while another with the name of Jyoti Basu remained untouched.

This led to a heated exchange of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition party led by Mamata Banerjee, with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty wondering if 'anyone wants to see her name anymore'.

Political Row Erupts Over Plaque

Nandan is a premier state government-sponsored film and cultural centre in the heart of Kolkata.

It is the primary hub of the Kolkata International Film Festival, the 32nd edition of which would be held from December 16 to 23, with Ireland as the focus country.

Incidentally, the controversy over the plaque being painted over came on the day a logo for the film festival was unveiled.

The new logo includes the colour saffron, besides blue, white and black that featured in the earlier design.

The new logo has been designed by legendary auteur Satyajit Ray's filmmaker son Sandip Ray.

Nandan's Legacy And Festival Preparations

The foundation stone of Nandan was laid in 1980 by the then chief minister Jyoti Basu. The cultural complex was inaugurated in 1985 by Satyajit Ray.

After 2011, several plaques bearing Mamata Banerjee's name were installed at different locations. However, a plaque bearing her name being painted over ahead of the first film festival under the BJP government created ripples in West Bengal's political circle.

When asked about it, West Bengal government's cultural advisor and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty responded, "Does anyone want to see Mamata Banerjee's name anymore?"

Mamata All India Trinamool Congress spokesperson Upasana Chowdhury hit back, alleging that an authoritarian government was in power in the state.