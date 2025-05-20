HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TMC names Mamata nephew for Op Sindoor delegation after row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 20, 2025 14:27 IST

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee will represent the party in the all-party delegations that would visit different countries to convey India's stand post Operation Sindoor, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a source said.

The source claimed Rijiju called Mamata Banerjee to "pacify" her and seek her suggestions for a representative to the multi-party delegations from her party.

 

Earlier, the Centre named Trinamool MP and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan as a member of one of the seven diplomatic delegations that will travel to different foreign countries to put across India's stand on tackling terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

However, Yusuf later opted out.

On Monday, both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee said the Centre should not decide who the party nominates for the all-party delegations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
