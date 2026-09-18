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Mamata's Nandigram bypoll nominee pulls out after meeting CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 18, 2026 16:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a significant political development, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Mamata Banerjee camp's candidate, has withdrawn her nomination for the Nandigram bypoll, impacting the Trinamool Congress's electoral strategy.

Mamata's Nandigram candidate pulls out

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Mamata Banerjee camp's Nandigram bypoll candidate, withdrew her nomination.
  • The withdrawal occurred a day before the deadline and hours after the Election Commission assigned a new party name and symbol to the Mamata faction.
  • Pradhan Dey met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari before formally withdrawing her nomination.
  • The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress is now left without a candidate in the Nandigram bypoll.

In another dramatic turn in the Trinamool Congress' internal battle, Mamata Banerjee camp's Nandigram bypoll candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination on Friday, a day before the deadline.

The development came hours after the Election Commission assigned the Mamata Banerjee-led faction a new party name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls, effectively ending its immediate claim to the Trinamool Congress' traditional identity.

 

Pradhan Dey, a teacher who had been fielded by the Mamata camp from Nandigram, met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday afternoon, accompanied by her husband Satyajit.

She subsequently withdrew her nomination, leaving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress without a candidate in Nandigram.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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nandigram bypollmamata banerjeesanchita pradhan deytrinamool congresswest bengal politics

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