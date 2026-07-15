Mamata's long-time aide Madan Mitra joins rebel camp

Senior Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra's high-profile defection to the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee marks a critical turning point in West Bengal politics, significantly escalating the internal power struggle within Mamata Banerjee's party.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra has officially joined the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee, resigning from all party organisational committees.

Mitra's move is a significant blow to Mamata Banerjee's faction, intensifying the internal power struggle within the Trinamool Congress.

He will continue as a Trinamool MLA but will no longer hold any organisational responsibility under the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

The defection provides the rebel camp with its most high-profile political face, strengthening their claim of widespread discontent.

This political development follows the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Mitra's family in connection with an alleged municipal recruitment scam.

Senior Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Wednesday joined the rebel camp led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, dealing another political blow to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's faction, even as the legislator asserted that he continued to remain in the party.



The veteran Kamarhati MLA announced that he was resigning from all national and state organisational committees functioning under the Mamata Banerjee-aligned 'Kalighat TMC', besides stepping down as the party's chief whip in the West Bengal assembly with immediate effect.



The move marks the most significant crossover to the rebel camp since the organisational split surfaced publicly and is expected to further deepen the crisis confronting the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

Mitra's Stance Amidst Defection

"I have only changed my room, not my house. I am very much in the TMC," Mitra told reporters after meeting Ritabrata Banerjee in his chamber in the assembly.



Dressed in a white kurta and wearing his trademark dark sunglasses, Mitra sat beside the rebel leader before declaring that he would no longer hold any organisational responsibility under the Mamata Banerjee-led faction while continuing as a Trinamool Congress MLA.



"I am resigning from all national and state committees of the Kalighat TMC. I am also stepping down as chief whip. But I remain a Trinamool MLA," he said.

Deepening Crisis For Mamata Banerjee Faction

Over the past few months, the Ritabrata Banerjee camp has steadily mounted a challenge to the former chief minister's leadership, claiming to represent the 'real' Trinamool Congress.



The rebels have announced a parallel organisational structure and claimed control of the party headquarters, while the Mamata Banerjee faction has rejected those claims.

Speculation And ED Summons

Speculation over Mitra's move had intensified since Tuesday night after he visited the Entally residence of rebel MLA Sandipan Saha.



Although Saha was away at the time, Mitra held a lengthy discussion with the latter's father and former MLA Swarnakamal Saha. After returning home, Sandipan Saha spoke to Mitra over the phone, during which the senior legislator expressed his desire to meet him.



Assembly sources had indicated that the two would meet on Wednesday, further fuelling speculation over Mitra's political future.



The dramatic political development came a day after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Mitra's wife and two sons in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam.



While neither Mitra nor the rebel camp linked the summons to Wednesday's events, the timing added another layer to the political buzz surrounding his move.

Impact On Trinamool Congress Power Struggle

Mitra, one of the Trinamool Congress' most recognisable mass leaders and for years a trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, had in recent months publicly aired differences with sections of the party leadership, although he repeatedly maintained that he had no intention of leaving the party.



His decision to align with the Ritabrata Banerjee camp gives the rebels their most high-profile political face so far and is likely to bolster their claim that discontent within the Trinamool Congress extends well beyond a handful of dissident legislators.



The latest crossover comes as the power struggle within the TMC intensifies, with both camps staking claim to the party's political legacy, organisation and support base.