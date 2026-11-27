A significant political family feud has erupted in West Bengal as Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Swapan 'Babun' Banerjee, filed a police complaint against her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleging intimidation and obstruction.

IMAGE: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Party MP Abhishek Banerjee also present. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Swapan "Babun" Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, filed a police complaint on Thursday against his nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The complaint alleges intimidation and obstruction related to holding a blood donation camp.

Babun claimed a culture of threats and intimidation has persisted since 2024, continuing even after the BJP came to power in May this year.

The incident underscores a long-standing family estrangement between Babun and Mamata Banerjee.

Babun has shown increasing alignment with the BJP leadership, praising Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and inviting him to a Durga Puja event.

The younger brother of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee approached police on Thursday, seeking registration of an FIR against his nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleging intimidation and obstruction to holding a blood donation camp.

Allegations Against Abhishek Banerjee

Swapan Banerjee, better known by his nickname Babun, alleged that a culture of threats and intimidation had taken root during the 15-year TMC rule in the state, which continued even after the BJP came to power in May this year. He claimed that he had been a witness to such instances since 2024.

"Many things happened during the TMC regime. This has been going on since 2024 and continues even today. There have been instances of obstruction of government work, forcible takeover of clubs and intimidation. How much can I say? I have endured a lot," he told reporters after approaching the Kalighat police station.

There was no immediate reaction from Abhishek Banerjee to the allegations.

The immediate trigger for the police complaint was allegedly the obstruction of a blood donation camp, though details of the incident and the specific allegations against the TMC national general secretary were not immediately available.

Family Discord Takes Political Turn

The latest development marks a fresh turn in the long-standing estrangement between Babun and Mamata Banerjee, who had publicly distanced herself from her younger brother at one point, even declaring that she had severed ties with him.

The family discord has acquired a political dimension following the BJP's victory in the assembly elections, which brought an end to the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal.

Babun Banerjee's Growing Proximity To BJP

Since the change of government, Babun has increasingly been seen moving closer to the BJP leadership and has repeatedly praised Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

He recently invited Adhikari to inaugurate a community Durga Puja in his neighbourhood, and was also seen touching the CM's feet as a mark of respect at the event.

His repeated public expressions of admiration for Adhikari have fuelled speculation about his political leanings and a possible shift towards the BJP.

However, Babun has not publicly announced any formal decision to join the BJP.