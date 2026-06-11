HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » TMC exodus continues, 3rd Rajya Sabha MP quits in a week

TMC exodus continues, 3rd Rajya Sabha MP quits in a week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 11:51 IST

x

The Trinamool Congress is grappling with a severe political crisis as three of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Prakash Chik Baraik, have resigned this week, signalling a significant blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led party amidst ongoing internal rebellion and recent electoral setbacks.

Prakash Chik Baraik

IMAGE: Prakash Chik Baraik, a tribal leader from West Bengal, submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan. Photograph: @ChikPrakash/X

Key Points

  • Prakash Chik Baraik is the third Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP to resign this week, following Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev.
  • The resignations underscore a significant political crisis for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, exacerbated by recent assembly poll defeats.
  • A large faction of TMC MLAs and Lok Sabha members have also rebelled, further weakening the party's legislative strength.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House on Thursday, the third party MP to quit this week.

Baraik met Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and submitted his resignation, sources said.

In his resignation letter, the West Bengal MP wrote, "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect." He also thanked the chairman, deputy chairman and officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for their cooperation during his tenure. 

Key Resignations Rock Trinamool Congress

A tribal leader from West Bengal, Baraik was serving as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Consultative Committee on Tribal Affairs. His resignation comes amid a series of exits from the Trinamool Congress.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the Upper House and subsequently announced his decision to quit the Trinamool Congress, citing differences with the party leadership.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also resigned from Parliament and the party on Wednesday.

Dev later met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi, fuelling speculation about her future political plans.

TMC Faces Deepening Political Crisis

With Baraik's resignation, the Trinamool Congress has now lost three Rajya Sabha members this week, dealing a fresh blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC is facing a crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls and a rebellion that has significantly weakened its organisational and legislative strength.

Last week, more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs -- 58 out of 80 -- broke away from the official TMC legislature party and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc in the West Bengal assembly under expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee.

The rebel camp has since claimed that its strength has risen further. The crisis subsequently spread to Parliament, with rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members.

Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh and Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy joined the dissident lawmakers on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'
'Where's The Letter Which Says 20 MPs Are Leaving TMC?'
'Mamata's Comeback Is Impossible'
'Mamata's Comeback Is Impossible'
'Himanta Biswa Sarma Is the Answer': Sushmita Dev
'Himanta Biswa Sarma Is the Answer': Sushmita Dev
'Mamata's Life Is In Danger Inside Her Home'
'Mamata's Life Is In Danger Inside Her Home'
From 215 to 20: How Mamata's political empire fell in a month
From 215 to 20: How Mamata's political empire fell in a month

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Thousands take to streets in PoK's Rawalakot against Pakistan government0:47

Thousands take to streets in PoK's Rawalakot against...

Video: PM's jhalmuri moment at NDA meet as he completes 12 years in office0:25

Video: PM's jhalmuri moment at NDA meet as he completes...

Pelican Paradise! Nature Enthusiasts Flock to Thoothukudi Wetlands1:49

Pelican Paradise! Nature Enthusiasts Flock to Thoothukudi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO