Mamata skips Sidda-DKS swearing-in, Pinarayi not invited

Opposition unity is all to be showcased in the swearing-in of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday, as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin and a host of leaders will descend on this southern state in a coming together of the non-Bharatiya Janata Party bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: Preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony of the Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah, at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium, in Bengaluru, May 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Even as the grand old party seeks to promote opposition unity ahead of the hustings next year, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, however, would be conspicuous by her absence at the event at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The party, however, would have a representation in the event but the ruling party in Karnataka saw her absence as a "dampener."

Besides Kumar, those who have confirmed their presence include Stalin, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, according to Congress sources.

Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Peopele's Democratic Party, Communist Party of India-Marxist, Communist Party of India, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Revolutionary Sociality Party, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Kerala Congress and Indian Union Muslim League for the ceremony, the sources said.

However, the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala criticised the Congress for not inviting the state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the swearing-in ceremony, saying the move shows the grand old party's immature politics and weakness.

Congress's move has proved that it cannot carry out the mission of bringing together the secular democratic forces of the country against the BJP's "fascist" politics, LDF convenor EP Jayarajan said in Kannur in Kerala.

"Now, what anti-BJP stand is the Congress party going to adopt in the country?" he asked, speaking to reporters. Congress leads the opposition United Democratic Front in Kerala.

West Bengal CM Banerjee has designated TMC deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for the programme.

"Banerjee skipping the event has come as some kind of a dampener, especially after her recent statement that in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, her party will support the Congress where it is strong", a Congress leader said.

“Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support; there is nothing wrong (in that). But they also have to support other political parties,” Banerjee said recently.

Her statement came soon after Congress emerged triumphant against the BJP in the southern state bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

Nitish Kumar, who has also been stressing on opposition unity to take on the BJP next year said he has been invited by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the swearing-in ceremony.

"It (Karnataka assembly poll) was an important election. Also, I have an old friendship with him (Siddaramaiah). I will be going tomorrow," he told reporters in Bihar's Darbhanga on Friday.

Kumar asked journalists to hold their horses upon being repeatedly asked about a meeting of opposition leaders, which Mamata Banerjee has asked him to hold in Bihar.

"Let me come back from the function tomorrow. We will take a call in due course," said the Janata Dal-United supremo, who had hinted that the meeting could be held after the election in the southern state.

Speaking to PTI, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily said: "It (the swearing-in ceremony) could also be launchpad for the opposition unity and demonstration of strength and solidarity".

Political analyst Ramakrishna Upadhya said the assembly elections win in Karnataka "is a shot in the arm for the Congress after losing so many elections. The victory is indeed a morale booster for Congress and assert itself ahead of the 2024 elections".

Senior journalist and political observer Vishweshwar Bhat told PTI: "It (invitation to opposition leaders to attend the ceremony) is a brilliant move by the Congress in its efforts to restore its pan-India presence. The Congress is also sending signals from Karnataka for opposition unity.