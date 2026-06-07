Mamata in Delhi for INDIA bloc huddle amid split scare, meets Kejriwal

23 political parties of the INDIA bloc will meet on Monday to redraw their strategy to take on the BJP and iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.

IMAGE: All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee meets Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: @AITCofficial_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi amid concerns that a rebellion within the TMC could spread from the West Bengal Assembly to Parliament.

Last week, 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs broke away and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc under expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

Sources said efforts are underway to mobilise support among TMC MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, with the TMC describing the interaction as warm and focused on 'the road ahead'.

The meeting took place ahead of the INDIA bloc gathering, which comes amid strains within the opposition alliance, including the DMK's decision to skip the talks.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee travelled to Delhi on Sunday, a day ahead of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, amid speculation of a possible split among the party's MPs in Parliament.

The former West Bengal chief minister was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and veteran Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee travelled to the national capital on Saturday as the party leadership grappled with growing indications that the rebellion, which cost it control of its legislature wing in the West Bengal assembly, could spread to its parliamentary party.

Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek were earlier scheduled to travel to Delhi together on Sunday for the opposition INDIA bloc's meeting, but the Diamond Harbour MP went a day ahead.

Rebels eye Parliament after wresting control of TMC legislature wing

The top TMC leadership is expected to make a first-hand assessment of the situation within its own house before Monday's INDIA bloc meeting amid reports of moves by dissident TMC leaders and MPs to replicate in Parliament what already happened in the Assembly.

In one of the biggest setbacks for Mamata Banerjee since the party's formation in 1998, more than two-thirds of TMC MLAs -- 58 of the 80 legislators -- broke away from its official legislature wing last week and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc under expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

Sources familiar with the developments claimed efforts were underway to mobilise support among MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

Hectic parleys are expected during Mamata Banerjee's stay in Delhi to keep her flock together, given indications that the rebel party MPs may make their move within a few days.

According to rebel TMC MLA and deputy leader of the party's new legislative wing, Sandipan Saha, a development similar to that in the West Bengal Assembly is taking place within the parliamentary party in New Delhi.

Several TMC leaders have openly spoken up against Abhishek Banerjee and his leadership ways following the Mamata Banerjee-led party's debacle in last month's assembly elections.

The TMC currently has 28 members in the Lok Sabha following the death of Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam.

Under anti-defection provisions, a group would require the support of at least two-thirds of the parliamentary party -- 19 MPs -- to stake claim to a separate formation without attracting disqualification.

The party has 13 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

Warm Mamata-Kejriwal meeting ahead of INDIA bloc talks

Amid these developments, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday met Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.

The TMC described the meeting as 'warm', and said the two leaders held discussion on 'the road ahead'.

'Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee along with our Hon'ble National General Secretary Shri Abhishek Banerjee met with Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji today, in Delhi,' the party said in a post on X.

'Following a warm interaction, they held an extensive discussion on the road ahead,' it said.

The TMC also made a call for unity and a 'better future' in 2029, in an apparent reference to the next Lok Sabha elections.

'When the people of India unite, no force on earth can stop their march towards justice, dignity and a better future in 2029,' it added.

Twenty-three political parties of the INDIA bloc will meet on Monday to redraw their strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.

The Mamata Banerjee-Kejriwal meeting comes months after AAP announced that it was no longer part of the INDIA bloc.

AAP is unlikely to attend Monday's meeting.

The INDIA bloc meeting also comes amid strain in ties among some constituents of the opposition alliance, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam set to skip the meeting over what it has described as Congress' 'betrayal' in Tamil Nadu and the Communist Party of India-Marxist expressing its displeasure over allegations by top Congress leaders that the Left had colluded with the BJP in Kerala.

The TMC has continued to maintain direct engagement with Kejriwal and AAP, and leaders of the two parties have met on several occasions over the past two years, including during opposition outreach efforts after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ahead of key opposition consultations.

The TMC has also backed Kejriwal and AAP in their confrontations with the Centre.

There was no immediate word from either side on whether the Mamata Banerjee-Kejriwal meeting touched upon the INDIA bloc meeting or possible opposition coordination in the future.