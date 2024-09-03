News
Rediff.com  » News » Mamata govt to table bill proposing death for rapists today

Mamata govt to table bill proposing death for rapists today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 03, 2024 10:18 IST
The Mamata Banerjee government will table the anti-rape bill in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday.

IMAGE: : West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front holds protest march demanding immediate resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gangrape.

 

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024', the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.

A two-day special session of the assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital last month and the bill is scheduled to be tabled by state Law minister Moloy Ghatak.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the special session was called without consulting them and it was a unilateral decision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
