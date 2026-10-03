'Mamata faked leg injury in 2021': Bengal govt orders probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has initiated a fresh inquiry into Mamata Banerjee's controversial 2021 leg injury claims, alleging the injury was faked and presenting a medical report to support his assertion.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee had sustained injuries and campaigned in a wheelchair, leading to a significant victory for the Trinamool Congress in 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a new inquiry into Mamata Banerjee's 2021 leg injury claims.

Adhikari alleges Banerjee faked the injury, citing a medical report showing no fracture or dislocation.

The controversy stems from an incident during the 2021 assembly poll campaign in Nandigram.

Further details are expected after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted post-October 9 by-election results.

The West Bengal government will launch a fresh inquiry into Mamata Banerjee's "false claims" of leg injury during the 2021 assembly poll campaign, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari claimed Banerjee had faked her injury during the elections.

Adhikari's Allegations And Medical Report

"Mamata Banerjee faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021. We have the medical report which stated that there was no evidence of fracture or dislocation. We will initiate an investigation into the matter," Adhikari said, while displaying Banerjee's medical report issued by the Bangur Institute of Neuroscience.

"Her false allegation insulted the people of Nandigram. I will come out with more details after the MCC (model code of conduct) is lifted after October 9... Today, I am saying this in support of my claims made yesterday," he said.

By-election will be held in Nandigram on October 6 and the results will be announced on October 9.

Adhikari had made the claim while addressing a rally at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram II development block, the same location where Banerjee had sustained her injury five years ago.

Mamata Banerjee's Account And Election Impact

Banerjee, the then CM, had sustained injuries to her left leg and waist in Reyapara area of Birulia in Nandigram on March 10, 2021, during her election campaign.

Banerjee had initially stated that a few unknown persons deliberately pushed her against her open car door, causing it to slam hard against her left leg and crush it amidst a heavy crowd.

In a subsequent video message from the hospital, she recounted that the massive crowd pressed into her car while she was greeting supporters, causing her leg to get crushed and injured.

She was officially diagnosed with severe bone and ligament injuries to her left ankle and foot, along with bruising and pain in her right shoulder, forearm, neck, and waist and was rushed back to Kolkata and admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Following extensive tests, Banerjee was discharged on March 12, with her left foot in a cast and continued her subsequent campaign in a wheelchair.

The Trinamool Congress had registered an emphatic victory in those polls, with the party bagging 216 of the 294 seats and restricting the BJP to 77.