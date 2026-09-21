Mamata faction reveals new symbol for upcoming bypolls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction has unveiled a new football player symbol and 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' name, racing to establish its electoral identity for the upcoming bypolls after the Election Commission froze its traditional symbol and name.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction has unveiled a new logo featuring a football player as its interim election symbol.

This change follows the Election Commission's decision to freeze the original 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and symbol due to an internal party dispute.

The new identity, 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' with the football player symbol, will be used in the upcoming October 6 bypolls.

Party leaders are actively publicising the new logo to ensure voters recognise it ahead of the crucial elections.

The dispute has also reached the Supreme Court, with Mamata Banerjee challenging the EC's freeze, highlighting the urgency of the political campaign.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress on Monday unveiled a new logo featuring its interim election symbol -- a football player -- and asked its leaders and elected representatives to publicise it, as the party races to build a new electoral identity after losing, for now, its familiar name and flowers-and-grass symbol.

The logo places the football player at its centre, surrounded by the words 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' in white against a blue background.

Saffron, white and green have also been incorporated into the design.

The exercise comes days after the Election Commission froze the use of the 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and its reserved flowers-and-grass symbol amid an escalating internal dispute over control of the party.

The poll panel subsequently allotted separate interim identities to the two groups for the October 6 bypolls, with the Mamata faction getting 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'football player' symbol, while the rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'envelope' symbol.

With only a fortnight left for the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls, the Mamata camp is seeking to ensure that voters can connect the new symbol with the political identity they have traditionally associated with the Trinamool Congress.

Party sources said all office-bearers, leaders, workers and elected representatives have been asked to use their respective platforms to circulate the logo and familiarise voters with the new symbol.

The leaders from the Mamata camp began posting the logo on social media from Monday afternoon.

EC's Decision and Interim Identities

On September 17, the poll panel, while hearing the rival claims over the Trinamool Congress, ordered that neither faction would be permitted to use the party's existing name and symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.

The decision came on the last day of nominations for the bypolls, prompting the EC to ask the factions to suggest alternative names and free symbols so that the electoral process could proceed.

A day later, the Commission gave the two groups their temporary identities, effectively turning the party's internal battle over ownership into a contest between two different names and symbols on the ballot.

Political Messaging and Electoral Challenge

For the Mamata faction, the choice of name itself carries an unmistakable political message.

'Mamata' has been inserted into the party's interim identity, putting the leader's name where the old organisational label had stood, while the football-player symbol gives the faction a new visual marker to take to the electorate.

The timing leaves little room for a slow transition.

The new identities will face their first direct electoral test in Rejinagar, where the two rival Trinamool factions remain in the fray.

Divergent Paths in Bypolls

Nandigram, however, has taken a markedly different course.

Mamata Banerjee's nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew from the contest after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, following which Banerjee extended support to Congress candidate Milan Pradhan.

Pradhan was subsequently arrested in connection with cases dating back to the 2007 Nandigram land acquisition movement.

The contrasting developments have given the bypolls an unusual political texture: Rejinagar will see the rival Trinamool camps carry their newly assigned names and symbols into a direct contest, while in Nandigram, the Mamata camp is effectively out of the electoral race and threw its weight behind a Congress candidate.

Legal Battle and Future Implications

The dispute has also acquired a legal dimension, with Banerjee challenging the Commission's freeze before the Supreme Court.

The apex court on Monday agreed to urgently list her plea, with the rival side also set to get an opportunity to make its submissions.

That legal battle could ultimately determine what happens to the original party name and symbol. But the political campaign cannot wait for that resolution.

The Mamata camp's immediate task is consequently to make the football player familiar enough for voters to recognise it on October 6.

The challenge is particularly significant for a party whose symbol has been one of the most recognisable visual markers of Bengal politics for years.

The new logo seeks to compress that transition into a single image -- Mamata's name, the words Trinamool Congress and an unfamiliar football player -- as the faction heads into an election in which its traditional electoral identity has, at least temporarily, been put on hold.