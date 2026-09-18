Mamata faction protests EC order, submits choices for names, symbols

The Trinamool Congress has submitted alternative names and symbols to the Election Commission for the upcoming West Bengal bypolls, protesting an interim order that temporarily bars the party from using its iconic 'flowers and grass' symbol amid an internal party split.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: Mamata Banerjee social media/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Trinamool Congress submitted new names and symbols to the Election Commission for upcoming West Bengal bypolls.

The EC issued an interim order temporarily barring TMC from using its original name and 'flowers and grass' symbol.

The ban stems from an internal dispute and split within the Trinamool Congress, involving rebel MLAs and MPs.

The interim arrangement is specifically for the October 6 bypolls in Rejinagar and Nandigram.

TMC submitted its choices 'under strongest protest' while the EC determines the dispute's final outcome.

The Trinamool Congress, led by its founder and chairperson Mamata Banerjee, submitted its response to the Election Commission's interim order that temporarily removed the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its 'flowers and grass' symbol from the ballot for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal.

The party emailed its choices of new names and symbols for the upcoming elections to the poll panel at 11:36 pm on Thursday and submitted them 'under strongest protest', according to sources.

EC's Interim Directive To TMC

In its interim order issued on Thursday night, the Election Commission directed the two sides in the dispute over the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) not to use the party name and its 'flowers and grass' symbol for the upcoming West Bengal bypolls, and asked them to submit their preferred names and symbols by Friday morning.

The EC said the proposed name could be similar to All India Trinamool Congress, and the symbol must be chosen from the list of free or available symbols notified for independents and registered unrecognised political parties.

The bypolls to Rejinagar and Nandigram are scheduled for October 6.

The poll panel said the time available was not enough to complete the proceedings under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, but noted the urgency of the party name and symbol for the upcoming by-elections.

The EC said the interim arrangement was made specifically to cover the upcoming bypolls and would remain in force until the dispute is finally determined under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order.

Background Of The Trinamool Congress Split

The EC order comes against the backdrop of a rebellion that began in the TMC legislature party after the Assembly poll defeat in May and later spread to Parliament.

In June, 58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition instead of the Mamata camp's nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker, marking the party's first split in its 28-year history.

Five days later, the revolt reached Parliament, with 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joining the little-known NCPI and writing to Speaker Om Birla, backing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance as a 'separate bloc', deepening the rupture in the party's parliamentary ranks.

Impact On TMC's Identity And Future

The move is a setback for Mamata, whose hand-drawn symbol has been central to TMC's journey since its formation in 1998 after breaking away from the Congress.

The 'flowers and grass' symbol became a potent expression of the party's grassroots identity for the last 28 years.