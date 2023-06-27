Mamata echoes Nitish, says LS polls in Feb-March

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre will last for six more months as the Lok Sabha polls will be held in February-March next.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee serves tea to people at a tea stall as part of her campaign for the upcoming state panchayat polls, at Malbazar, in Jalpaiguri, June 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri district for the July 8 panchayat polls, Banerjee said the Border Security Force must work impartially as the BJP "may not be in power tomorrow".

"The next Lok Sabha polls will be held in February-March. The tenure of the BJP government is just around six months. Sensing defeat, it is trying to lobby with various groups and communities," she claimed.

The last Lok Sabha election was held in April-May 2019, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath for the second consecutive term on May 30, 2019.

Taking a swipe at the BJP for reaching out to the minority community, the Trinamool Congress boss said those who are accused of lynching minorities and Dalits are now sharing pictures with the minorities.

"They are now sharing pictures with Muslim community members to show how much they care about them. Those Muslims, who are more of businessmen and do not care about the poor and downtrodden, are being used by the BJP," she said, adding minorities are safe and secured as long as "Didi is here". Banerjee's supporters fondly call her "Didi" (elder sister).

From the rally, Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh and jobs for the kin of those killed allegedly in BSF firing.

"I am not accusing all BSF officials; they guard our borders. But the force must act impartially and independently as BJP may not be in power tomorrow, but they must keep doing their job," she said.

Referring to the alleged shooting of villagers by the BSF last year, whom the border force claimed as smugglers, the CM said, "They must not engage in atrocities. Kin of those who died in BSF firing will get jobs as home guards and Rs 2 lakh assistance. This is not a new decision and it has been our norm."

On Monday, she had accused the BSF of intimidating voters in the bordering areas on behalf of the BJP, prompting a strong response from the border force, which dubbed the allegation "far from truth".

Banerjee criticised the role of the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress, saying despite her efforts to form a grand opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre, their actions are helping the saffron camp in the state.

"We might be getting into an alliance with them (CPI-M and Congress) at the pan-India level, but in Bengal, BJP-CPI(M)-Congress are working together. They will be defeated in the state," she said.

Urging people to ensure the victory of TMC candidates in the rural polls, Banerjee said once the new village councils are formed, the party will take special measures to check corruption.

"We want to ensure a people's panchayat this time, and our party will monitor all activities after the results to ensure zero corruption. If someone asks for money for enlisting you in welfare schemes, tell them that you will complain to me directly as you have the number of Sorasori Mukhyamantri (Talk to CM directly helpline)," she said.

Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise in the July 8 rural polls to elect nearly 75,000 candidates in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.