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Mamata Banerjee's niece found hanging at her residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 01, 2026 16:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police are investigating the tragic death of Bristi Mukherjee, niece of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: According to family members, Mamata Banerjee's niece had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment. Photograph: ANI video grab; @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee's niece, Bristi Mukherjee, was found hanging at her Birbhum residence.
  • Police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
  • Family members state Mukherjee suffered from depression and recently lost her job.
  • Her job loss was linked to a Supreme Court order cancelling school recruitments due to alleged corruption.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's niece was found hanging at her residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Bristi Mukherjee (28) was recovered from a room on the second floor of her house at Kusumba village in Rampurhat area this afternoon, a senior officer said.

Police Investigate Circumstances Of Death

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries," he said.

According to family members, Mukherjee had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment.

She had lost her job following a Supreme Court order cancelling recruitments in government-aided schools over alleged corruption, the family members said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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