Mamata Banerjee likely to join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contemplating joining a significant protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, while also sharply criticising the Election Commission and BJP over alleged electoral malpractices in Bengal.

IMAGE: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee is considering joining a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

She strongly criticised the BJP and the Election Commission on Thursday for alleged 'SIR anomalies' and electoral malpractices in Bengal.

Banerjee expressed solidarity with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their treatment by Delhi Police during the October 6 protests.

The former CM intends to approach President Droupadi Murmu to address concerns about police action against opposition leaders.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged a possible 'intentional delay' in Mamata Banerjee's flight to Delhi.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she may participate in the Cockroach Janata Party-sponsored protest demanding the removal of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, but a final decision on this would be taken later.

Speaking to reporters at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata before boarding a flight to the national capital to take part in the ongoing protests of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission for the alleged SIR anomalies and electoral malpractices in Bengal.

Protest Participation and Electoral Concerns

"I may join the protest at Jantar Mantar scheduled for October 10, but nothing can be confirmed now. We have maintained a relationship with them (the CJP) and have extended our support, while any further decision regarding our participation will be taken later," Banerjee said.

Banerjee has remained vocal about the lakhs of alleged unfair deletions from electoral rolls in the state and accused the BJP and EC of being 'hand in glove' in their 'joint conspiracy to undermine the poll process' that led to a change of guard in state power.

She reiterated her criticism of the saffron party and the poll watchdog on Thursday also.

"No election has ever taken place like the way it was conducted in Bengal. Have you ever heard anyone declaring before an election exactly how many votes they will win by? This clearly raises questions about calculated voting, bogus voting, rigging and vote looting. Such practices cannot continue for long, and no party can remain in power indefinitely by looting votes," she said.

Commitment to Opposition Movement

Banerjee said that although the festive season has arrived and everyone is busy with Puja celebrations, she still felt it necessary to participate in the protests.

"When people are raising their voices for an important cause, we must stand beside them, and our absence at such a crucial moment would not send the right message," she said.

"Initially, I had decided not to attend the programme, but since my name was included and the organisers personally requested my presence, I decided that I should go, especially when a movement is already underway, and it would not be appropriate for us to remain absent at such an important time," the former CM said.

Solidarity and Presidential Appeal

Banerjee extended her solidarity to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stating that the manner in which they were treated by the Delhi Police during the October 6 protests was inappropriate.

"Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition, and protests are taking place across the country… Everyone has the right to take part in a movement, but the way Priyanka was treated was also very wrong," she said.

Every household has women, mothers and children, and they deserve respect and protection, irrespective of political differences, Banerjee said, adding that no political movement should result in the targeting or intimidation of family members.

Banerjee said she intended to approach President Droupadi Murmu against the police action on opposition leaders and seek signatures and support of leaders from political parties across the country.

"These concerns go beyond individual parties and require the attention of political leaders at the national level," she said.

Allegations of Flight Delay

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction Kunal Ghosh took to social media and alleged a possible "intentional delay" of the flight she was travelling in.

'Mamata Banerjee's flight to Delhi was scheduled for 3:00 pm. We were then informed that it had been delayed to 3:45 pm. Now we have been told it will depart at 4:30 pm. There is no information on further delays. Is this an attempt to intentionally delay the programmes Didi had scheduled after reaching Delhi?' Ghosh wrote on X.