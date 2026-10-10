Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal, Neha Bora detained in Delhi

Prominent opposition figures, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, were detained by Delhi Police amidst widespread protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.

IMAGE: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in a police van after being detained by police during a peaceful protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @AITCofficial_X/ANI Photo

Key Points TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal were among several opposition leaders detained by Delhi Police during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protests were organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Banerjee described the situation as 'beyond Emergency' and alleged that protesters were being prevented from participating peacefully.

Kejriwal had criticised security restrictions in central Delhi and urged young people to join the demonstration demanding the CEC's resignation.

Heightened security measures, including road closures and metro station shutdowns, were implemented in the national capital, leading to markets like Khan Market remaining closed.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal were among several opposition leaders detained by Delhi Police on Saturday amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Banerjee, along with TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Samirul Islam, Pratima Mondal and Saket Gokhale, staged a sit-in at a bus stop on South Avenue after police allegedly prevented them from proceeding to Jantar Mantar to join the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

They were later detained.

Opposition Leaders Speak Out

Describing the situation in Delhi as 'beyond Emergency', Banerjee said the crackdown was neither right for the country nor its people.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal being detained by Delhi Police during a protest, in New Delhi. Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal_X/ANI Photo

She said the TMC leaders wanted to express solidarity with students, young people and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) members protesting against the CEC.

The TMC chief said the leaders had planned to sit at the spot until 5 pm but were subsequently detained.

She also alleged that protesters were being prevented from participating peacefully and called for saving India and democracy.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal was detained outside his residence while marching towards Jantar Mantar to join the demonstration.

The former Delhi chief minister had criticised the Centre over the security restrictions in central Delhi and the detention of CJP leaders.

AAP leader Atishi condemned Kejriwal's detention in a post on X, questioning how many people would be detained to protect Kumar.

Protest Background and Security Measures

Kejriwal had earlier said he and his family would attend the protest and urged young people to join the demonstration demanding the CEC's resignation over alleged 'vote theft'.

Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, All India Students' Association president Neha Bora, activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were also detained near INA Market while marching towards Safdarjung Flyover.

Bora marched towards Dilli Haat after several protesters were detained in and around Jantar Mantar.

Calling on people to join the gathering, Bora said in a post on X, 'Delhi Haat becomes Jantar Mantar today! see you there!'

The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital following the CJP's call for a protest over alleged voter-list manipulation during the SIR exercise. Several roads leading to central Delhi were closed, and metro stations and two key railway stations were shut. Meanwhile, markets across Delhi, including Khan Market and Connaught Place, remained closed amid the protests. Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjiv Mehra said traders had voluntarily decided to shut their shops amid concerns over possible damage to property, while continuing to incur expenses such as rent and salaries.