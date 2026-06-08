Fresh jolt to Mamata as 20 TMC MPs ready to back NDA; send letter to Speaker

Amidst the INDIA bloc conclave in Delhi, a significant number of Trinamool Congress MPs convened a closed-door meeting, signalling a deepening internal rebellion and discontent within the party's parliamentary ranks following recent electoral setbacks.

IMAGE: Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee interact during the INDIA bloc meeting at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Around 20 TMC MPs held a clandestine meeting in Delhi to discuss their dissatisfaction with the party's parliamentary leadership and explore future options.

The meeting occurred while TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi for the INDIA bloc conclave, highlighting internal discord during a period of projected organisational stability.

The discontent follows an earlier revolt within the TMC legislature party in West Bengal, where 58 MLAs supported an alternative candidate for Leader of the Opposition.

Veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray resigned from the TMC and Parliament, citing corruption and public anger, further intensifying speculation about the dissident camp's direction.

The growing unrest among parliamentarians suggests the battle for the party's political narrative may be shifting from Kolkata to the national capital.

The political crisis in the Trinamool Congress deepened on Monday after senior party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that nearly 20 TMC parliamentarians decided to support the National Democratic Alliancce and had communicated their position to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The TMC presently has 28 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Speaking to PTI, Ghosh Dastidar said a letter had already been sent to the Speaker conveying the group's desire to back the ruling alliance at the Centre.

"Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about our decision to support the NDA," she said.

Claiming that she continued to be the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Ghosh Dastidar said the decision was taken after consultations with fellow MPs.

The development comes amid an intensifying internal crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which has witnessed open dissent and resignations by senior leaders in recent days.

Ghosh Dastidar said the group had decided to align itself politically with the NDA, arguing that it reflected the popular mandate.

"We have accepted the people's verdict and believe that our future political course should be aligned with the NDA," she said.

The TMC leadership has not yet responded to the claims..

The political turbulence that has gripped the Trinamool Congress since its assembly election debacle appeared to spill over to its parliamentary ranks, with a group of dissident MPs holding a closed-door meeting in Delhi even as party supremo Mamata Banerjee was in the national capital for the INDIA bloc conclave.

Party sources said around 20 MPs had attended the informal gathering at an undisclosed location late on Sunday night at the national capital, triggering fresh speculation that the rebellion, which recently fractured the TMC's legislature party in West Bengal, may now be taking shape within its parliamentary wing.

Discontent Among Parliamentary Leadership

According to sources familiar with the meeting, the MPs discussed possible future courses of action and expressed their displeasure over the existing party's parliamentary leadership structure.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy, however, sought to dismiss suggestions of a larger exodus.

"I have heard that some MPs held a separate meeting last night. Only they can say what conspired in the meeting. I was not contacted by them," he said.

Asked about reports of attempts by the BJP to reach out to TMC MPs, Roy said he had been contacted but had declined the offer.

"I told them I will remain with the TMC. At this age, it won't be possible for me to change camp," the 78-year-old four-term MP told PTI.

While no decision was taken, the very fact that such options were deliberated upon underscored the depth of discontent among a section of TMC parliamentarians.

"The meeting was essentially about the future course. Several MPs expressed concern that the leadership was unwilling to acknowledge the reasons behind the party's electoral setback," a TMC leader aware of the discussions said.

A photograph from the meeting surfaced on social media on Monday, showing several TMC Lok Sabha MPs seated around a table. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the photograph.

Meeting Dynamics and Timing

Sources claimed the actual attendance was significantly larger than what was visible in the photograph, with nearly 20 MPs participating in the discussions.

The meeting itself reportedly witnessed moments of tension after one MP clicked photographs of the gathering without informing others present.

According to sources, some participants objected to the pictures being taken without prior consent, leading to a brief exchange among those attending the huddle.

The photographs subsequently found their way into political circulation, fuelling speculation about the scale and seriousness of the emerging rebellion.

Sources said some of the MPs who attended Sunday's meeting remained in touch on Monday and held further discussions at a central government office in Delhi.

The timing of the gathering has added to its political significance.

It took place while Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting, a platform where the TMC leadership has sought to project organisational stability despite the turmoil back home.

Earlier Revolts and Resignations

The developments come barely days after an unprecedented revolt in the TMC legislature party following the party's defeat in the assembly elections.

In a major setback for the leadership, 58 MLAs had backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party's official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The rebellion culminated in Ritabrata's recognition as LoP by the assembly Speaker, exposing deep fissures within the organisation and raising questions about the leadership's authority over its elected representatives.

Political observers view the parliamentary meeting as the first visible indication that the unrest may no longer be confined to the state legislature.

Adding to the unease, veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray resigned from both the TMC and Parliament earlier on Monday, citing corruption in governance and the organisation and alleging that public anger against the party had reached alarming levels.

Though Ray's resignation was not formally linked to Sunday's meeting, his presence at the gathering and subsequent exit have intensified speculation about the direction in which the dissident camp may be headed.

With murmurs of discontent growing among parliamentarians and informal consultations continuing in Delhi, the battle for control of the party's political narrative may increasingly shift from Kolkata to the national capital.