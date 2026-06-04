Trauma lingers for Malviya Nagar residents after deadly blaze

A day after a tragic hotel fire in Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives, residents of South Delhi are grappling with profound trauma even as the police intensify their investigation, arresting the owner and seeking the manager amidst allegations of permit violations.

IMAGE: Diplomats with Police personnel during the on-ground assessment at the site of the Malviya Nagar fire incident, in New Delhi on June 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A devastating hotel fire in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, claimed 21 lives, leaving residents gripped by fear and trauma.

The Flourish Inn, where the blaze occurred, is under investigation by Delhi Police, crime branch, and forensic experts.

Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj has been arrested on charges including culpable homicide, while manager Jai Mishra is being sought.

Police allege the hotel operated 25 rooms despite having permission for only six, raising questions about safety regulations.

Residents report lingering psychological impact, with memories of screams and charred bodies haunting the neighbourhood.

A charred smell in the air, dangling electricity wires and eerie silence in the narrow lane haunts the residents of south Delhi's Malviya Nagar as they remain gripped by fear and trauma on June 4, a day after a devastating hotel fire claimed 21 lives.

The lane where the blaze tore through the the Flourish Inn on Wednesday morning bore signs of the tragedy that unfolded hours earlier. With the police barricades blocking access and the investigators combing through the gutted structure, residents struggled to come to terms with what they had witnessed.

Malviya Nagar Residents Grapple With Trauma

For many, sleep remained elusive. A shopkeeper who runs a small general store barely 10 metres from the hotel said the scenes he witnessed would remain etched in his memory forever.

"Jaley hue log, building se jump karte hue log, bodies dekh kar poori raat neend nahi aayi. Choti si awaz se bhi darr lag raha tha (Charred bodies, people jumping off the building... I couldn't sleep all night after looking at the bodies. Even a tiny sound now scares me)," he said, his voice trembling.

Another resident, Kanhaiya, said the tragedy had traumatised not only the families who lost loved ones but also those living in the neighbourhood.

"Children are asking what happened here. My wife could not sleep throughout the night," he said, adding that the screams and cries of trapped guests continue to ring in their ears.

"Whenever we pass through this street, these memories will come back. We can never forget those cries," he said.

Investigation Into Deadly Hotel Blaze

The area around the hotel remained cordoned off on June 4, as teams from Delhi Police, the crime branch and the forensic experts examined the site.

Residents gathered near barricades, exchanging accounts of the horrific morning while occasionally glancing at the blackened building.

A police officer said the area had been sealed as a precautionary measure and to facilitate a structural assessment and evidence collection.

Investigators are trying to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the national capital in recent years. The police are questioning residents, shopkeepers, hotel employees and other witnesses as part of the probe.

Owner Arrested, Manager Sought

The police have arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and booked him under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

During the questioning, Bajaj reportedly told investigators that he had acquired the building in 2022 and was operating a hotel-cum-guest house there. The police are verifying his claims regarding permissions and licences obtained for the premises.

Investigators are also searching for hotel manager Jai Mishra, who, according to the police, was handling the day-to-day operations of the establishment.

The police said that the hotel allegedly had permission for only six rooms but was operating around 25 rooms.

As investigators piece together what went wrong, residents remain haunted by memories of a morning they say changed the neighbourhood forever.

For many in Malviya Nagar, the fire may have been extinguished, but the fear it left behind continues to smoulder.