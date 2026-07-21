Mallikarjun Kharge accuses govt of silencing opposition over NEET, police brutality

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly criticised the police action against CJP student protesters in the national capital, alleging suppression of parliamentary debate on the crucial issue of alleged paper leaks and police brutality.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Rajya Sabha on July 20, 2026 . Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned alleged police brutality against CJP student protesters in Delhi.

Kharge claimed the Opposition was silenced in Rajya Sabha when attempting to discuss the protest and alleged paper leak issue.

The Opposition demands a parliamentary discussion on the matter, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah responding.

Protests turned violent, resulting in injuries to over 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters, leading to FIRs.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, involved in the protest, is receiving medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Congress President and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on July 21, Tuesday, criticised the police action during the CJP protest in the national capital and alleged that the Opposition was not allowed to raise the issue in Parliament.



Addressing reporters, Kharge alleged that students participating in the CJP protest against the alleged paper leak issue were subjected to police action, leaving many injured.





"Lathi charge took place, tear gas was fired, and students were beaten up, leaving many in the hospital. Against this injustice, oppression, and pressure being exerted on them, we requested time in Parliament to raise our voice on their behalf," Kharge said.

Opposition Alleges Parliamentary Suppression

The Congress chief further alleged that he was prevented from speaking in the Rajya Sabha when he sought to raise the issue.



"But as soon as I stood up and uttered even a single word, the microphone was switched off. Is this democracy? If you do not want debate or refuse to listen to us in a democracy, where are we supposed to go? Lakhs of students have come from every corner of the country to make their voices heard," he said.



Kharge reiterated the Opposition's demand for a discussion in Parliament on the issue and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should respond to the debate.



"We want a discussion on this issue. Following the discussion, the home minister should make a statement. Other floor leaders should also be given an opportunity to speak," he said.



Alleging that democratic values were being undermined, Kharge said, "A conspiracy to end democracy is underway. This is unprecedented -- in the last 60 years, I have never seen a government function in this manner. We only ask that an opportunity for discussion be granted."

Violent Clashes During Protest March

Monday's protest march towards Parliament turned violent, with the Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes.

Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries.



According to the police, protesters allegedly pelted stones and other objects at personnel, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property.

The police have registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.