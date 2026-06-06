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Home  » News » Cyber Fraud Alert: Thane Residents Lose Rs 31 Lakh In Fake Gas Bill Scam

Cyber Fraud Alert: Thane Residents Lose Rs 31 Lakh In Fake Gas Bill Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 18:31 IST

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Learn how a malicious link, disguised as a gas bill update, led to a massive cyber fraud in Thane, cheating a retired man and 21 others of over Rs 31 lakh.

Key Points

  • A 60-year-old retired man and 21 others in Thane were defrauded of over Rs 31 lakh.
  • The scam involved a malicious link sent via WhatsApp, disguised as a Mahanagar Gas bill update.
  • Victims were prompted to download an APK file and make a small payment, leading to significant unauthorised debits.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

A 60-year-old retired man from Maharashtra's Thane district and 21 others were allegedly cheated of over Rs 31 lakh through a malicious link sent under the pretext of updating a piped gas company's bill payment, police said on Saturday.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

The complainant, a resident of Khadakpada in Kalyan, received a WhatsApp message on May 30 from a man posing as 'Divesh Joshi' on his mobile number, the officials said. The accused sent an APK file named 'Mahanagar Gas bill update https://Online.apk' and asked the victim to pay Rs 10 via debit card. When the payment failed, the complainant was asked to use another card. Soon after, he began receiving OTPs and a total of Rs 8.68 lakh were debited from his two bank accounts in six transactions, they said.

 

According to the Khadakpada police, 21 other persons were similarly duped of Rs 22.74 lakh, taking the total fraud amount to Rs 31.43 lakh. A case was registered under section 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Information Technology Act against the accused, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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