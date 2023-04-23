Mali community's quota stir on Day 3 in Raj, internet remains suspended

Mobile internet service remained suspended in parts of Bharatpur as members of the Mali community continued to block the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur for the third consecutive day demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Sunday, a large number of demonstrators started gathering at the protest site and demanded the release of their leader Murari Lal Saini, who along with six other people was detained ahead of the agitation, police said.

President of Phule Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti CP Saini said if the state government fails to fulfil their demands, they will block the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

"We can also do a chakka jam in the entire state," he said.

Mali community comes under the Other Backward Classes category.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also belongs to the same community.

On Friday, the protesters blocked the key Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur and pelted stones at police personnel who retaliated by firing tear gas shells to control the mob.

Bharatpur divisional commissioner Sanwarmal Verma said, "The situation is under control. We are closely monitoring the situation. Talks are being held with the community representatives."

He said mobile internet service has been further extended till midnight in Vair, Nadbai and Bhusawar, which is likely to be extended further.

The police have put up barricades on the national highway in Ballabgarh, Halaina, Vair, Aronda, and Ramaspur villages.

The community is demanding a 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for the children of the community among others.

The Congress-led state government had recently formed the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Welfare Board and declared the social reformer's birthday as a state holiday on April 19.

The community carried out a similar protest in June 2022, which was pacified after assurances.