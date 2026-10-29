Malegaon Municipal Commissioner, Two Others Arrested For Bribery

Malegaon Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav, along with his personal assistant and an accountant, was arrested on Thursday by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in Nashik for allegedly accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe for civic work payments.

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Key Points Malegaon Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav and two others were arrested on Thursday.

They were apprehended for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

The bribe was demanded for clearing bill payments for civic works.

The arrests were made by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau following a complaint filed in July.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further probe is underway.

The commissioner of Malegaon Municipal Corporation in Nashik district and two others were arrested on Thursday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 over bill payment for civic works, a Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Bribery Allegations And Arrests

The official said Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) commissioner Ravindra Jadhav, his personal assistant (PA) Nilesh Patil and accountant Harish Dimber have been arrested based on a complaint submitted in July.

"Jadhav and the two others sought a bribe of Rs 80,000 for works done for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. A probe was instituted into the allegations and the role of the three persons. Based on it, a trap was laid on Thursday, leading to the arrest of Jadhav, Patil and Dimber," the official said.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Malegaon Quilla police station on the complaint of ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Swati Pawar, he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.