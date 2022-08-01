News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Malegaon blasts: SC asks HC to decide Purohit's plea expeditiously

Malegaon blasts: SC asks HC to decide Purohit's plea expeditiously

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 01, 2022 18:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Bombay high court to decide expeditiously the plea of Lt Col Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Purohit had moved the high court stating that the sanction granted by the government to prosecute him in the case, was wrong in law.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Justice Vikram Nath noted that as of now 246 witnesses have been examined.

 

“The petition filed by the petitioner is pending consideration before the high court where he has sought quashing of sanction. Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, we deem it appropriate to request the high court to take the petition and decide the same expeditiously in accordance with the law,” the bench said.

On December 18, 2017, the high court refused to quash a government sanction that permitted Purohit's prosecution in the blast case.

Earlier, a special National Investigation Agency court had dismissed his plea to discharge him from the case.

A prior sanction for Purohit's prosecution was required since he was a serving Army officer at the time.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured after an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque at Malegaon in north Maharashtra, about 200 kilometres from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

All the seven accused in the case are currently out on bail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 accused in Malegaon blasts case get bail
4 accused in Malegaon blasts case get bail
Malegaon blast: No in-camera trial, but curbs on media
Malegaon blast: No in-camera trial, but curbs on media
Maha ATS officers forced to leave Malegaon blast trial
Maha ATS officers forced to leave Malegaon blast trial
PM's brother to protest at Jantar Mantar, here's why
PM's brother to protest at Jantar Mantar, here's why
IELTS-scorer Guj youth fail to speak English in US
IELTS-scorer Guj youth fail to speak English in US
Parliament passes bill to ban funding of WMDs
Parliament passes bill to ban funding of WMDs
Petrol, diesel sales fall in July as monsoon sets in
Petrol, diesel sales fall in July as monsoon sets in
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Malegaon blast: I am Army's unsung hero, says Purohit

Malegaon blast: I am Army's unsung hero, says Purohit

All Malegaon blast accused to appear in court on Dec 3

All Malegaon blast accused to appear in court on Dec 3

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances